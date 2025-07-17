How unfit is Alcatraz? Just look at it

Gallery of 12 photos

The ruins of the Social Hall, also known as the Officers' Club, at the former Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay. The structure was destroyed by fire during the Native-American occupation of the island in 1970. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) | Source: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: A view of Alcatraz Island during Alcatraz City Cruises' celebration in partnership with the National Parks Service of the 50th Anniversary of Alcatraz Island opening as a National Park on October 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. | Source: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

View of Alcatraz Prison, San Francisco Bay, California. | Source: UCG/Getty Images

ourists are seen at Alcatraz Island on August 15, 2023 in San Francisco, California, United States. Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay is the home of Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary. Now a museum, the prison also called as ''The Rock'' is managed by the U.S. National Park Service. The prison was in operation from 1861 until 1963. Each year, more than 1.5 million visitors travel to Alcatraz Island. | Source: TayfunCoskun/Anadolu/Getty Images

Defensive cannon at Alcatraz Island Prison. | Source: Loop Images/Getty Images

A general view of a watchtower at Alcatraz Island on December 17, 2019, in San Francisco, California. Located in San Francisco Bay, 1.25 miles offshore from the city of San Francisco, Alcatraz Island - also known as "The Rock" - is a former high-security prison that is now visited by thousands of tourists each year since its closure in 1963. | Source: Paul Rovere/Getty Images

National Park Service resumes tourist visits to Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, Calif., on Monday, August 17, 2020. The boats are limited to 150 passengers each and island capacity is 750. After closing to the public a second time in December 2020 due to another virus surge, Alcatraz will reopen to tours on Monday, March 12, 2021. | Source: Scott Strazzante/SF Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 02: Visitors tour a cellblock at Alcatraz Island on July 02, 2025 in San Francisco, California. U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his plans to reopen the tourist attraction Alcatraz prison as a working federal penitentiary. In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, President Trump said that conceptual work to renovate the prison had begun six months ago, and several prison development firms have been involved in preliminary planning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) | Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A sign reading Area Closed for Your Safety is seen at the Warden's House on Alcatraz Island on Monday, May 5, in San Francisco. President Donald Trump ordered that federal agencies work to reopen Alcatraz as a prison more than 60 years after its closure. (Photo by Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) | Source: Lea Suzuki/SF Chronicle/Getty Images

A general view of Alcatraz Island on December 17, 2019, in San Francisco, California. Located in San Francisco Bay, 1.25 miles offshore from the city of San Francisco, Alcatraz Island - also known as "The Rock" - is a former high-security prison that is now visited by thousands of tourists each year since its closure in 1963. | Source: Paul Rovere/Getty Images

