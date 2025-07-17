Skip to main content
How unfit is Alcatraz? Just look at it

It's not just a salt-corroded pile of concrete that was too expensive to operate in 1960. It's also missing water, power, gas, and sewage systems.

The image shows the interior of an old prison with a spiral staircase, barred windows, and two levels of cells. The scene is viewed through a rusted wire fence.
Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
By The Standard Staff

The toilets tell the story.

At the former federal penitentiary on Alcatraz Island, what remains of the porcelain basins in the 336 cells is cracked and crumbling, like just about everything else in the 93-year-old facility. Most of the receptacles aren’t just broken, they’re absent; the only signs of their former purpose are holes in the cell floors.

A crumbling, vine-covered building with empty windows displays a seagull perched in the center. Blue sky and foliage are visible through the windows.
The remains of the warden's house on Alcatraz Island. | Source: Lea Suzuki/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
The image shows a weathered, peeling wall with the black number &quot;13&quot; stenciled above a rusted and worn metal plate.
Source: Robert Alexander/Getty Images
The image shows an old, discolored wall with a rusty sink and a broken toilet fixture beneath it. The wall and floor have visible wear and cracks.
Source: Lea Suzuki/SF Chronicle/Getty Images

If the Trump administration fulfills its hallucinatory plan to rebuild Alcatraz and surround it with man-eating sharks, it’s got its work cut out for it. Think building a wall across the Southern border was hard? Wait till the Army Corps of Engineers gets a load of the missing sewage, electric, gas, and water systems on the island.

Did you know the prison’s effluent used to flow directly into the bay? Hard to see even a Trump-streamlined Environmental Protection Agency rubber-stamping that. (And don’t get attorneys started on the California Environmental Quality Act.)

A weathered industrial building with barred windows stands by the water. In the background, a city skyline with high-rise buildings is visible.
Source: Paul Rovere/Getty Images
A person in a wide-brimmed hat and mask stands beside a fenced area, overlooking a body of water and distant bridge under cloudy skies.
Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A sailboat named &quot;Adventure Cat&quot; glides on water near a black metal tower. The background shows distant hills under a lightly clouded sky.
Source: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

If the administration is serious about restoring Alcatraz as a federal prison, it would be better off dynamiting the whole thing and starting over, experts say. Of course that might also prove problematic, as Alcatraz is designated as a National Historic Landmark.

Though Trump is supposedly a fan of the 1996 film “The Rock,” there’s no record of him having ever stepped on the island. This is what he’ll see if he does.

