The journey of a rising Warriors coach who started from the bottom

“Everyone’s journey is different, so I respect everyone’s journey, but his journey is just, like, the hardest way to make it,” Warriors player development coach Noel Hightower told The Standard.

Wilson, 33, didn’t play basketball beyond high school. He wasn’t born into an NBA family. He had to make his own connections, carve out his own niches, forge his own reputation.

Wilson has climbed up the basketball ladder one rung at a time. From student manager to graduate assistant, to video intern and laundromat coordinator, to D League assistant coach. Now he’s going from head video coordinator with Golden State to Summer League head coach, which will parlay into the same role for the Santa Cruz Warriors when the season arrives.

LAS VEGAS — Not long ago, Lainn Wilson was driving the team van through the snowy midwest and running gear through laundry machines after games. He was the video intern for the Grand Rapids Drive, the Pistons’ D League affiliate — “lowest of the lows,” he said.

Those moments have brought Wilson here, to Las Vegas and, soon, to Santa Cruz, as the leader of a program.

“I think everybody experiences a couple moments where, you know, you’re driving the van, it’s snowing outside, you’re by yourself, and you’re wondering, ‘How did I end up here?’ or ‘Where am I?'” he said. “But I think those moments are totally normal, and they come and go. There’s always those. The next day rolls around, and you’re kind of ready to go again.”

Wilson never considered quitting. Not even those nights when he was starving after finishing up that last load of laundry, and the only option in the middle of nowhere was Applebee’s, again. The energy of competing, of helping a team of people pull together in the same direction, has always been too intoxicating for Wilson.

A path less traveled doesn’t mean the terrain is impossible. Two of the NBA’s finest coaches, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Daigneault, followed similar tracks.

“You miss birthdays, holidays, you miss Christmases — we play on Christmas. You miss Thanksgiving, you miss funerals, you miss weddings, you miss graduations. You sacrifice all those things. It’s one thing to sacrifice all those things and make millions of dollars, but Lainn has sacrificed all those things throughout his career and made pennies on the dollar.”

Stepping into the spotlight

One game later, his third ever as a head coach, Wilson profusely signaled for a review on an off-ball foul called on Jaden Shackelford. There was 5:23 left in the Warriors’ Las Vegas Summer League opener, and Shackelford had gotten tangled up with Yang Hansen in transition. The coach was pissed — so pissed he picked up his first career technical foul three minutes later.

Wilson kept his team in the locker room at halftime for a touch too long in Golden State’s California Classic finale. When players returned to the court, the officials tagged the Warriors with a delay-of-game violation.

“There were frustrations in the last game that I kind of let dictate how I acted,” Wilson told The Standard.

“I pretty much crossed the line in both those instances. I’m a work in progress, still figuring it out. I want to project to our guys to be composed and still have an edge to them. I’m still figuring out what that is for myself, because I don’t want to teeter over that line.

“I do think that when you’re in that leadership role, it can affect everything from the top down. Your players can sense that you’re on edge, you’re not really in control of your emotions, then that can trickle down to them, and that doesn’t do anyone any good.”

In the film room, you don’t have to worry about technical fouls, about how your demeanor can bleed onto the court. Going from head video coordinator to head coach is a big leap.

Especially in Summer League.

The summer format brings random players together at a moment’s notice, with hardly any practice time for them to coalesce. Because players try to use the showcase to earn contracts with teams, there are competing agendas. Everyone’s anxious to make the most of their chance. The games are physical, with a 10-foul limit instead of the typical six per player.

“I think the Summer League is a great buffer for going into the season,” said Everett Dayton, a Warriors player development coach and summer assistant. “It’s super tough, because you’re getting a bunch of people who have never played together before. It’s a pretty big moment for them. I think there’s a lot of nerves involved.”

Summer League wing Blake Hinson averaged 20 points per game for Santa Cruz last year, so he’s likely in line to get a lot of time with Wilson this year. At the start of Summer League, Hinson asked Wilson to be an “a-hole” to him about his defense.

That’s not exactly Wilson’s style.