She blames it, in part, on Covid. Young people were stuck at home during those formative years in which they should have been scoring fake IDs and sneaking into bars to watch their elders practice the fine points of drinking culture. Whatever the reasons behind their awkwardness, she and six other bartenders were eager to spill about what they’ve observed about Gen Z drinking habits.

“Bar etiquette just seems to be out the window for Gen Z,” said Brit Wolfe Wilson, who has bartended on and off for a decade and currently works at Harrington’s in the Financial District. “They just haven’t learned how to act.”

Not only are young people screwing , drinking , and partying less , but they’re also getting on bar workers’ nerves on the rare occasions when they do show up.

Splitting drinks and tipping ‘like shit’

“I’m totally cool with people not drinking,” she said. “But our nonalcoholic beers are $4. You can all afford your own.”

A cringeworthy behavior bartenders raised is Gen Z’s propensity for sharing drinks. Buddha Lounge bartender Savannah Hall says groups of five will come in and split two drinks (sometimes alcohol-free ones at that).

While Kevin Rougeau, a bartender at Terminus, admits that low tips have always been an unfortunate hallmark of young customers (“They’re broke!”), others believe Gen Z is worse than ever.

“Gen Z tips like shit,” said Elliott Rightmire, a bartender at Royal Exchange who is Gen Z himself. “I’m impressed with people when they tip more than 15%.”

Still, he said, when Gen Zers actually buy something, they tend to tip well. However, Davis’ opinion was an outlier.

“You have to go up and explain that they have to buy something. It’s embarrassing,” he said. “I don’t think they’re aware that they can’t just hang out. Sometimes after I talk to them, they just leave.”

Worse, sometimes they don’t order anything at all, according to Kozy Kar bartender Benny Davis. He’s seen groups of five or eight take over a booth and just hang out without getting a single drink.

Meanwhile, it’s often obvious that Gen Z patrons have pregamed pretty hard at home to save money at the bar. As one bar owner put it, young people take “edibles, MDMA, and pregame,” then show up at the bar ready to dance, hook up, and drink water. “It’s awful.”

“Even five years ago, young people would still be kind of generous. Now they’re definitely skimping on tips,” said Wilson Wolfe. It’s not uncommon to get stiffed completely. “This is even Gen Zs that are dropping platinum AmExes — it’s not like they’re giving me a Wells Fargo debit card.”

Low-booze drinks that pop on social

When it comes to Gen Z bar orders, nonalcoholic beer, mocktails, and low-ABV drinks are popular — as is nursing a single drink over an hour and a half.

“When I started bartending 10 years ago, kids in their early 20s would want to rip shots of tequila,” said Mr. Bing’s bartender Sam Jaffe. “Now they want to sip a cocktail.”

She’s also had to school the kids on what they’ll get if they order a dirty martini. Yes, the classic cocktail looks chic and is “a vibe,” but she’ll talk through the taste before making one for someone who says they rarely imbibe. “They just don’t know what kinds of drinks they want,” she said.

Young customers also love “whatever’s trending on TikTok,” said Hall. She’s had Gen Z drinkers ask for “purple Gatorade shots” (no, they don’t contain electrolytes) or green-tea cocktails, made with Irish whiskey and sour mix, after seeing them on social media.

In addition to low-alcohol drinks, Gen Zers love ordering things that will “look pretty in an Instagram post,” Jaffe said. A pinkish-orange Paper Plane or colorful slushie photographs better than a gin and tonic.

Aggravating ordering habits

One of the most common gripes with Gen Z is the way they handle payment. They never want to start a tab or leave a card at the bar. Instead, they prefer to purchase each drink individually.

That means more work for the bartenders, who have to conduct a transaction and print a receipt every time. Wolfe Wilson recalled a group of eight finance interns, each of whom ordered a single White Claw or light beer, and all paid separately.

“It’s a pain in the ass,” bemoaned Jaffe.

Some bartenders chalk up the practice to “commitment issues,” while others theorize that Gen Zers just don’t realize how inconvenient and costly it can be for bars that are forced to pay a credit card fee with every swipe.

Rightmire thinks that his peers do know it’s annoying, but they don’t care, because it helps them keep track of exactly how much they’re spending. He describes his generation as both “frugal” and plagued by a “general social ineptitude” post-pandemic. It’s also why, he posits, they don’t want to buy a round for their friends.