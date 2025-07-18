“Humans are biologically primed to live in a group, hunt with each other, and work together,” he said, donning a black T-shirt and dazzling Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra bracelet . “We wake up, and we’re all excited to hunt down the king of the jungle.”

Chungin “Roy” Lee is known for many things. Viral social media videos. Throwing ragers at his office. Being suspended from Columbia University. But conversations with the cofounder and CEO of Cluely, San Francisco’s buzziest and most controversial startup, tend to loop back to the beginning. As in, the beginning of civilization.

Dorm-style decor aside, Cluely’s office looks like that of a typical AI startup, down to the desks and monitors crammed into the home’s dining area. A screen projecting revenue each day looms above the 16 employees — 14 are men — who usually work from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Sunday.

“We try to keep it as fratty as possible,” Lee said of the SoMa building that serves as the Cluely team’s living quarters and office space. It boasts three floors, six bedrooms, and a garage for the company’s Tesla Model X. A handwritten note, “CEO Cluely,” taped to the wall, serves as his nameplate.

For a CEO who rose to internet fame after building an AI tool meant to help engineers “cheat” on technical interviews (which got him booted from his Ivy League college), the origins of humanity don’t seem like the most obvious inspiration. But Lee is clearly in touch with man’s baser instincts.

The company’s product is a rebranded and updated version of Interview Coder, an AI desktop assistant that Lee and one of his less edgelordy cofounders Neel Shanmugam built in college. The app acts as a teleprompter, using your screen and audio to provide real-time analysis, questions, and notes. It’s meant to be used — undetected — during work meetings, sales pitches, and job interviews. In a manifesto published on its website, Cluely compares the tool to the calculator, a spellchecker, and Google — all of which were deemed “cheating” when they first came out. The Cluely branding purposefully leans into the ethical controversy that initially raised Lee’s profile.

What is atypical about Cluely, compared to most heads-down grindcore startups, is the fanaticism about creating viral videos and posts, meant to make the company impossible to ignore. According to Lee, most AI companies fail to see the value of short-form content, because “nerdy engineers tend not to be willing to put their face behind a camera.” To buck the trend, Lee stars in many of Cluely’s videos, including the launch video, in which he uses the tool while on a blind date to lie about his age, job, and interests. The video, which ends with the woman storming out of the restaurant in anger, has racked up more than 13 million views on X.