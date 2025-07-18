The Giants’ big threes: Players who must step up, needs to address, and more

Logan Webb: The Cy Young Award race is on. Webb finished 11th, second, and sixth the past three years in voting and is on target to be a finalist in 2025. Paul Skenes and former Giants prospect Zack Wheeler are the favorites, but plenty of season remains for the gap to tighten. Webb leads the league in innings (Wheeler and Skenes are 2-3), ranks second to Wheeler in strikeouts, and is ninth in ERA (Skenes and Wheeler are 1 and 3). The Giants have had just two Cy Young winners, Mike McCormick in 1967 and Tim Lincecum in 2008 and 2009.