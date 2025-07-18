Accarrino, whose business cards give his title as “problem solver,” is focused on reinterpreting the workhorses of the culinary repertoire by pumping as much flavor into them as possible. The crudo, for example, involves confit’ing the bluefin tuna belly. For the shrimp cocktail ($17.75), the team decided to roast the shells and heads to make a stock, zhuzh it up with saffron and other spices, poach the shrimp in it, then dehydrate the heads to make a salt that gets sprinkled onto a white cocktail sauce. Try some with the house rosé — don’t fret about which rosé it is — and above all, treat yourself to a doughnut.