Favorite scoop: Mitchell’s Ice Cream, 688 San Jose Ave., Outer Mission

Sullivan has go-to flavors at both Mitchell’s and Humphry Slocombe. But no matter what he’s ordering, one thing is certain: He’s team cone, all the way. Whether he orders a sugar or cake cone depends on the ice cream flavor. In the summer, it’s all about Mitchell’s fresh peach, made with local fruit. Otherwise, he’s likely to order ube-macapuno (purple yam and coconut). “This is a favorite family treat,” he says. “We go with my wife, our two boys, and often the grandparents. Everyone has their own favorite flavor, and we always leave happy.”