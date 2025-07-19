Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Business

How a quiet waterfront neighborhood became an AI company magnet

One real estate company owns nearly half the offices in this historic area, hoping to transform it into a hotbed for tech.

People are sitting outside a brick building with "1255 Battery" on it. Behind, a tall white tower and several houses are on a tree-covered hill under a blue sky.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Kevin V. Nguyen

One peek inside Salient’s new San Francisco office, and it’s clear they got the keys to the place this week. Office chairs, just unwrapped, are strewn around, and desks are unconstructed. Yet Ari Malik can’t wait to fire up the monitors. 

The founder of the fledgling company, which creates AI agents for lenders, has already lost time relocating from Los Angeles. But it was imperative that the startup — which went through Y Combinator in 2023 — return to San Francisco.

“We had no choice but to come back,” Malik said. “The density of qualified talent here is unmatched.” 

Malik has a mandate from investors to double the size of his team of around 20 engineers in the next six months, in order to meet customer demand. 

In choosing a spot for its San Francisco homecoming, Malik didn’t look to a conventional tech haven like a Hayes Valley hacker house or a SoMa coworking space. Instead, the team opted to make the scenic and serene North Waterfront — decidedly removed from downtown’s chaos — their home.

A man smiles while sitting in an office chair with a golden retriever beside him. A laptop is open on a desk, and a large window shows green trees outside.
Ari Malik and his dog, Dante, at their new San Francisco office. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
Several people are working at desks with computers in a bright office with large windows revealing green trees outside. One person wears headphones.
Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
The image shows a room with chairs arranged around tables, facing a kitchenette area. The kitchenette has a fridge, coffee machine, snacks, and cabinets.
Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

“There’s an ecosystem building here we felt like we needed to be closer to,” Malik said, referencing the proximity to Jackson Square, which is home to multibillion-dollar company Cohere and Jony Ive’s AI device startup, acquired in May by OpenAI for $6.5 billion

“It felt like downtown is in a bit of a hollowing-out phase,” he said.  

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

They’re not alone in migrating north. According to Alex Schwiebert of Jamestown, the Atlanta-based real estate investor that owns 40% of the office properties in the waterfront stretch between Fisherman’s Wharf and the Ferry Building, six other AI companies have signed office leases in the area. Seven more deals are pending. 

Jamestown’s quest to dominate the waterfront kicked off in 2013, when it acquired a portion of Ghirardelli Square for $56 million. One year later, the firm paid $88 million for two office buildings, known as Waterfront Plaza, at 50 Francisco St. and 1700 Montgomery. Then, it took its biggest bite yet, dropping $820 million at the top of the market on Levi’s Plaza in 2019. 

The centerpiece of its office holdings in the neighborhood is Levi’s Plaza, the grassy campus that has served as the headquarters for the denim company for more than 40 years. Snap Inc. moved into the 900,000-square-foot property two years ago. Between the social media company and the new AI tenants, Jamestown is aiming to compile a “tech and innovation campus” that will rival the best of the Bay Area’s office market. 

The image shows a bustling plaza with brick buildings and people relaxing. In the background, there's a hill with houses and a tall tower against a blue sky.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A red-brick office building with large windows is surrounded by green grass. A light blue &quot;Waterfront Plaza&quot; banner hangs on a pole in the foreground.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A modern brick building with dark windows stands behind a garden. A person sits at an outdoor table, and another walks into a shaded entrance labeled &quot;1700.&quot;
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Schwiebert said the landlord’s intent is to link Waterfront Plaza and Levi’s Plaza to create a “center of gravity” for the neighborhood. Other startups that have signed leases this year include AI research lab Goodfire, AI inspection company Overview.AI, and sales automation company Zams.   

“We think we can turn this place into a destination, regardless of where companies are on their journey,” Schwiebert said. “Waterfront Plaza is perfect for starting out, and Levi’s Plaza is for the big users.” 

Jamestown buys and renovates real estate, rather than building its own. Its previous projects include One Times Square and Chelsea Market in New York. The firm was also hired by Google in 2023 to curate programming ahead of its redevelopment of downtown San Jose. 

With office vacancy rates in the North Waterfront mirroring those of the rest of the city — at 34.7%, per Cushman & Wakefield — kickstarting office leasing after the pandemic meant renovating 40-year-old facilities, refreshing retail offerings, and scaling up perks for new tenants. 

A courtyard with benches has two food trucks. People sit on benches or walk, surrounded by large potted plants. The Levi Strauss &amp; Co. building is in the background.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
The image shows a bright, lively restaurant interior with people dining at wooden tables surrounded by plants and colorful wall art.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A rooftop patio with two people talking, surrounded by chairs and plants. The Bay Bridge is visible in the background under a partly cloudy sky.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Two people sit on a stone bench in a park with green grass and trees. Modern buildings are visible in the background under a clear blue sky.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Currently, Jamestown brings food trucks to Levi’s Plaza four days a week, runs a shuttle service to BART to connect the neighborhood to downtown, and funds programming like a rooftop Blue Angels watch party and outdoor concerts. 

“We initially got a bunch of confused looks when we told people we were coming here,” said Prady Modukuru, CEO of Sync Labs, which moved into a fully furnished, 5,400-square-foot office at Waterfront Plaza last year. “But we’ve found [the North Waterfront] is actually the best place to work on deep AI research. It’s beautiful, peaceful, and quiet. You can’t help but feel inspired.” 

Modukuru’s AI company — which allows editors to translate audio into various languages — went viral in 2023 for producing a video of Mark Zuckerberg and Lex Fridman talking about Elon Musk in Hindi. Although Sync Labs’ customers are mostly in Los Angeles and New York, Modukuru said the proximity to engineering talent and venture capital funding makes it critical to be based in San Francisco. 

“If you want to push the frontier, you have to be around other people who are doing the same,” Modukuru said. Less than a mile from his office, Anysphere Inc. — developer of the popular AI code editor Cursor, which recently surpassed $500 million in annualized revenue — is valued at $20 billion. 

A person in a gray sweater is putting a golf ball on an indoor mat in an office with industrial ceilings, a green EXIT sign, and blue accents.
Sync Labs co-founder and CEO Prady Modukuru. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Related

Two people stand in a modern loft with wooden floors and metal railings. One holds a camera, the other stands by equipment near large windows with curtains.
Inside the intentionally ‘fratty’ AI startup that wants you to ‘cheat on everything’ 
The image depicts a grainy, black-and-white view of a city skyline. A tall, pyramid-shaped building stands prominently on the left, with fog enveloping the background.
SF’s biggest landlord is picking up retail tenants by sliding into their DMs 
A cozy room with bookshelves, a person on a light blue sofa with a laptop, a red armchair, wooden chairs, and a patterned rug. Shelves have books and decorations.
Uber’s downtown office sat empty for six years. A $10 billion company just moved in

Still, the North Waterfront needs more work before it can become the new SoMa for startups, and there’s only so much food trucks and nice views can do. There is a lack of restaurants in the immediate area, meaning the workers at Salient and Sync tend to order through Uber Eats or DoorDash. There aren’t many bars at which to enjoy happy hour — one exception being the recently reopened Grumpy’s

For now, Schwiebert is focused on bringing in the people. In the elevators of Jamestown’s office properties are plaques that read “Refer a tenant and we’ll throw you an office party.” 

“Get them to do a whole floor,” he added, “and I’ll throw in a DJ.”

Kevin V. Nguyen can be reached at knguyen@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

AIBusinessCommercial Real EstateNorth BeachReturn to OfficeTelegraph Hill