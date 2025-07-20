Yun will release her first cookbook, “My Cambodia,” in September. If you’re planning on cooking from it (and you should), you’re going to want to follow in her footsteps by going to one of her favorite SF markets. The crammed little shop Battambang has been open since 1987, when a wave of Southeast Asian immigrants settled in the Tenderloin. Yun genuflects at the foot of Golden Mountain soy sauce and stops excitedly to do an impromptu infomercial about her love of shrimp chips. She zeroes in on the instant ramen of her childhood and gives a small lecture on the importance of prahok. “The most traditional Cambodian dishes use this fermented mudfish paste,” she says. “I use it for crudité with a fermented fish dip with pork belly, which is one of the most popular dishes at Lunette.” Read the full story, including Yun’s shopping list.