Taking a tour with him through the property is a head-spinning exercise: Conway has a penchant for epic storytelling that stretches credulity. Within five minutes, he tells me about getting a tapeworm in Paris as a teenager, working as a bulldozer operator in Israel, and convincing a group of professional climbers to let him tag along on Everest. “I might not be able to romance in Nepali,” he said, “but I know the name of every piece of equipment.”