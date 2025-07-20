Skip to main content
Photos: Mosswood Meltdown is the Bay Area’s best alt fashion show

Oakland’s annual punk festival brings together drag queens, Midwest punks, and runway models. The question is: Who’s the best dressed?

A person with long red hair wears a vibrant red outfit with fringe, a white scarf, heart belt, and sunglasses, standing outdoors with trees and a blue sky.
Ally Johnson, a flight attendant, bought her red one-piece from L.A.-based retro-reproduction clothier Miracle Eye. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
By Thomas Sawano

How do you get drag queens, Midwest punks, and runway models under one roof? 

You don’t — you get them to go to a public park in Oakland.

One of the most eclectically dressed festival crowds out there converged Saturday for the start of Mosswood Meltdown, Oakland’s annual punk music festival. The event takes place in Oakland’s Mosswood Park — a four-acre patch of grass off Interstate 580 bounded by trees and a looming Kaiser Permanente hospital.

As far as festivals go, the all-ages Mosswood is relatively tame. There was some moshing during sets from Niis (pronounced “nice”) and Prison Affair, but nothing crazy. Devo — yes, the New Wave one — headlined the event, as evidenced by the innumerable neon Energy Dome hats poking above the throng.

“It’s completely Oakland,” Aaron Toon said of the scene. 

The image shows a person wearing a green jacket with the sleeves rolled up, revealing red thermal sleeves beneath. The cuffs have printed text about country ham.
Jennifer Oakes shows off the lining of her homemade jacket fashioned out of fabric from a country ham bag. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
A person with glasses and long dark hair is wearing a colorful, patterned sleeveless top and orange bracelets, standing outdoors under a clear blue sky.
Valerie Cook thrifted her outfit from Issio in the Mission. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
Two people pose happily under a pink parasol with black beetle designs. One wears large sunglasses and a denim vest, while the other has long hair and a T-shirt.
Aaron Toon and Christopher Evangelista have been attending Mosswood Meltdown for four years. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Toon wore a denim vest his mother had given him shortly before her death, while his fiancé, Christopher Evangelista, wore a black Santigold T-shirt. Oakland natives, they’ve been to Mosswood Meltdown every year since 2021.

A woman with bold blue eye makeup and tattoos is gazing into a mirror outdoors, wearing a patterned red and white top. The background is vibrant and colorful.
Adriana Perez, who recently moved to the Bay Area from Chicago, bought her 1960s dress from Decades of Fashion in the Haight. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
Two people stand closely, smiling under a clear blue sky. One wears a yellow &quot;Hiway Tire&quot; shirt with a 1st place ribbon; the other sports a blue patterned shirt.
Sarah “Sstarrbaby” Ssetnongo and Peter “Lightning” Wallner. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
Two men with piercings and tattoos look at a display, one holding a can. They're under a purple tent, wearing hats and jackets with patches.
Chris Storm and Damon Diaz — decked out in “mostly Chris’ stuff” — browse a rack of plastic earrings. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
A lively outdoor scene with people dancing and celebrating. A person with a red painted face stands out in front of a stage with a large screen, under daylight.
Attendees mosh during punk-grunge outfit Niis’ set. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
A person in sunglasses speaks into a microphone at a colorful podium, with a large screen behind them. The crowd wears bright, cone-shaped hats.
John Waters returned for his 11th year emceeing the festival. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
A person wears a colorful, patterned shirt with tattoos visible on their chest. They have a skeleton earring and a necklace with a small alien pendant.
Zac Amendolia made his skull-and-crossbones necklace using an injection mold machine. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
A woman with pink hair and a leopard print outfit holds a device, smiling beside a man in a cap. They're outdoors, with trees and a building behind them.
Sierra Moore and Ryan Kwok try to beat the heat. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
A person with blue lipstick and septum piercing touches orange cat-eye sunglasses, wearing a black choker and red lace top, outdoors.
Io Herbent’s outfit is a medley of thrifted pieces. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
Two people in red hats and sunglasses, wearing matching red shirts with graphic designs, pose outdoors in a lively setting with trees and buildings.
Ken K. and JD L. strike a pose in their Energy Domes. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
Three people pose outdoors, smiling with colorful sunglasses and bold lips. Two wear leopard print and bone-shaped hair accessories. The sky is clear above them.
Glowwiaa, Melanie, and Moira rock retro shades and bold lips. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

