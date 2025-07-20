How do you get drag queens, Midwest punks, and runway models under one roof?
You don’t — you get them to go to a public park in Oakland.
One of the most eclectically dressed festival crowds out there converged Saturday for the start of Mosswood Meltdown, Oakland’s annual punk music festival. The event takes place in Oakland’s Mosswood Park — a four-acre patch of grass off Interstate 580 bounded by trees and a looming Kaiser Permanente hospital.
As far as festivals go, the all-ages Mosswood is relatively tame. There was some moshing during sets from Niis (pronounced “nice”) and Prison Affair, but nothing crazy. Devo — yes, the New Wave one — headlined the event, as evidenced by the innumerable neon Energy Dome hats poking above the throng.
“It’s completely Oakland,” Aaron Toon said of the scene.
Toon wore a denim vest his mother had given him shortly before her death, while his fiancé, Christopher Evangelista, wore a black Santigold T-shirt. Oakland natives, they’ve been to Mosswood Meltdown every year since 2021.