Kawakami: Five big questions heading into 49ers training camp





But instead, despite a pretty good stylistic fit, the 49ers bypassed the six-time Pro Bowler. As Adams memorably recounted to The Athletic’s Mike Silver recently, the 49ers’ negotiators indicated that “we’re paying wholesale, we ain’t paying retail.” Adams’ response? “And I was like, OK, well, I’m not a wholesale-type dude.”



Adams ended up with a two-year, $46-million deal with $26 million guaranteed from the Rams, basically replacing Cooper Kupp, who signed with another NFC rival, the Seahawks, for three years and $45 million.



Meanwhile, Jennings might report to camp but “hold in,” refusing to practice until there’s a deal, the way Aiyuk played it last year. And last year’s No. 1 pick, Ricky Pearsall, who missed most of camp last year due to nagging injuries (and then of course suffered the frightening gunshot wound on the eve of the regular season), was just placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start camp due to a hamstring injury. This might be a brief period, but just the act of putting him on PUP means the 49ers expect Pearsall to miss at least some practice time.



So the 49ers’ top three WRs for Wednesday’s first practice could be … Robinson (who likely won’t be eligible for Week 1), Jacob Cowing, and rookie Jordan Watkins. Whew. The 49ers have a lot of incentive to get Jennings signed and working every practice with Brock Purdy & Co. — which is exactly why he’s exerting this pressure now. Jennings and the 49ers restructured his deal only a year ago, so the details are a bit complicated. But after his 975-yard performance last season and with no other WR1 option available, Jennings is worth much more than the $7.5 million he’s scheduled to earn in 2025. And, at 28, he isn’t likely to get another big shot at this.