Culture

Go Here Now: Transamerica Pyramid’s secret garden lands famed surrealist’s sculptures

Max Ernst’s fantastical bronze works take up residency in an oasis of redwoods in downtown San Francisco.

The image shows a modern sculpture of two mermaid-like figures meeting at a crossbeam, surrounded by tall trees and buildings in a sunny outdoor plaza.
Max Ernst’s sculptures have come a long way from their home in war-torn France. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard; artwork: © 2025 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris
By Sam Mondros

Amid the steel canyons of the Financial District, the Transamerica Redwood Park stands as a rare oasis. Now, hidden in the shadow of the building, a group of fantastical beings has taken up residence among dozens of redwoods: 12 sculptures by one of the most important surrealist artists of the 20th century, Max Ernst.

This outdoor installation, curated and acquired by Gallery Wendi Norris in concert with the building’s developer Michael Shvo, opened last week, bringing these works together publicly for the first time since Ernst made them in 1938. 

The hulking statues, cast in bronze with a green patina, form a cohesive sculptural environment that reflects the artist’s romance with surrealist painter Leonora Carrington and the idyllic life they led on the lam in the years before World War II. It is the perfect respite from the hustle — and scents — of downtown and a unique opportunity to see cultural and historical artifacts up close. 

A small plaza features a fountain with a sculpture in a pool. Two people walk by, while another person sits on a bench in the sunlit, tree-lined area.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard; artwork: © 2025 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris
The image shows a metallic abstract sculpture of two stylized human figures with simplified features, set against a backdrop of tall trees and a modern building.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard; artwork: © 2025 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris
The image shows a dark sculpture of a human figure with wings, carved into a rectangular slab. It's outdoors, with potted plants nearby.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard; artwork: © 2025 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris

“If you want to understand Max Ernst, these sculptures are a key part of understanding his legacy,” said Wendi Norris, who was loaned the works by the artist’s family and entrusted to curate their first public exhibition. 

What they are 

Feeling uneasy about the prospect of war and already branded a centerpiece of the “degenerate art movement,” as the Nazis called it, Ernst and Carrington fled Paris in 1938 for Saint-Martin-d’Ardèche, a hamlet in the South of France, where they lived in a cottage. There, Ernst created an enchanting group of sculptures to populate the garden, while Carrington adorned the interior walls with mystical murals.

The artistic Eden was short-lived. After war was declared in 1939, Ernst was twice imprisoned — first by the French as a German national and later by the Gestapo. His escape to the United States marked a critical turning point in his life and in the migration of avant-garde art to the New World.

The sculptures he left behind, restored in this installation, are described in an essay published by the Gallery Wendi Norris as “the last breath of the avant-garde before its relocation to the other side of the ocean.”

Ernst’s otherworldly bronze creatures summon mythologies from ancient Rome, Egypt, and Syria. Mermaids, sphinxes, and totemic figures gather in silent conversation, anchored by the recurring presence of “Loplop” — Ernst’s alter ego, an anthropomorphic bird who serves as trickster and guide through his layered dreamworlds.

How they got here 

Three years ago, the Ernst family asked Norris if she’d be interested in creating an exhibition showcasing the sculptures. Waiting for the right moment, Norris noticed Shvo’s penchant for modernism, through the exhibitions and events the developer has organized since taking over the Transamerica Pyramid in 2020, and knew she had found the right venue for the sculptures. 

A modern sculpture with angular shapes and pointed features stands outdoors. In the background, a person plays table tennis under sunlight.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard; artwork: © 2025 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris
A couple sits on a bench eating, near a fountain with water jets. A person walks past, and the scene is framed by trees and a modern, concrete structure in the background.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard; artwork: © 2025 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris

“In that first conversation I had with Michael Shvo, he was schooling me on Max Ernst,” said Norris, who has worked extensively with the estates of Ernst, Carrington, and Ernst’s fourth wife, the painter Dorothea Tanning. “When I told the families we were doing this, they got really emotional. Ernst is, in my mind, one of the greatest artists of the 20th century.”

The exhibition is free and open to the public through Dec. 14. Whether you’re a seasoned Ernst lover or a curious wanderer, step beneath the trees and meet the creatures who once inhabited a surrealist garden — and who, for a while, will call San Francisco home.

Sam Mondros can be reached at smondros@sfstandard.com

