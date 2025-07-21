Amid the steel canyons of the Financial District, the Transamerica Redwood Park stands as a rare oasis. Now, hidden in the shadow of the building, a group of fantastical beings has taken up residence among dozens of redwoods: 12 sculptures by one of the most important surrealist artists of the 20th century, Max Ernst.

This outdoor installation, curated and acquired by Gallery Wendi Norris in concert with the building’s developer Michael Shvo, opened last week, bringing these works together publicly for the first time since Ernst made them in 1938.