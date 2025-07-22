Sonoma Nesting Co. Guerneville is hardly a shopping destination, but this little vintage shop is worth popping into. There are racks of nicely curated clothing and an eclectic mix of midcentury furniture, tchotchkes, art, and lamps. 16151 Main St., Guerneville

Make The River Electric your base camp, and check out all the small-town summer joys to be had. Note that Sundays through Thursdays (4 to 8 p.m.), The River Electric hosts Golden Hour where anyone can use the pools for $5 on a walk-in basis. Call ahead to confirm availability. WHAT TO DO Burke’s Canoe Trips Pools are great, but a trip to the Russian River isn’t complete without a canoe ride. Based just outside of Forestville, Burke’s offers a beautiful, 10-mile meander down the river which drops you off right in Guerneville. Bring a waterproof packed lunch so you can pull over to a sand bar for a picnic. But choose your paddle partner wisely, because there is a reason they call the canoe a “divorce boat.” $95 per two-person canoe/$60 for single kayaks; 8600 River Road, Forestville

Karaoke Night at the R3 Hotel

Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays are the nights for belting it out at the “premier LGBTQIA+ Entertainment Hotel,” which was originally a motor lodge and has a pool of its own. R3 also has the popular cafe and restaurant Baked on the River, which in May relocated to the hotel from another part of town. 16390 Fourth St., Guerneville



WHERE TO EAT

Dawn Ranch

On the other side of Guerneville is this more luxe resort and spa with private river access, which recently had a redo, adding a swimming pool (access can be had with a day pass). Dinner is more upscale than seems Guerneville-ish, but there’s also a simple breakfast on the restaurant’s lovely deck, featuring house-made brioche with scrambled egg, avo, and furikake. 16467 California-116, Guerneville

Sonoma Pizza Co.

If you choose to canoe with Burke’s, they will shuttle you back from Guerneville to your parked car in Forestville, which means you’ll be in the cute town just in time for an early dinner. (It’s only a 12-minute drive from Guerneville.) Stop at this 3-year-old restaurant, which has city-level naturally leavened pizzas (the chef learned from the legendary Tony Gemignani in SF) and a huge back patio, perfect for large groups. 6615 Front St., Forestville