Deadheads rejoice: Bar crawls and after parties to rock SF for anniversary shows

Get ready for an unforgettable Grateful Dead celebration in SF, with bar crawls, cover bands, and after parties throughout the band’s pilgrimage to Polo Fields.

A lively outdoor concert with a large crowd in colorful attire enjoys a vibrant stage backdrop of artistic designs, surrounded by trees under a clear blue sky.
Deadheads mark Jerry Day in Aug. 2024. | Source: Irene Chen for The Standard
By Sam Mondros

Never underestimate a Deadhead’s desire for more. Whether it’s music, merchandise, parties, or psychedelics, the fandom that’s culturally inseparable from the Grateful Dead has an insatiable appetite — and they’ll eat well this summer. 

As always, the trip never ends, as Dead & Co. will be celebrating 60 years of jamming with shows Aug. 1-3 at Golden Gate Park. This year seems especially momentous, as they will be playing during what’s known as “the Days Between,” referring to the period between Jerry Garcia’s birthdate, Aug. 1, and the anniversary of his death, Aug. 9.

In celebration of the band and its late frontman, the city will be getting a Dead makeover with 100 commemorative banners, decked-out Muni buses, and illuminated tie-dye colors on City Hall. Bill Graham Civic Auditorium will transform into a pop-up selling Grateful Dead merch, and the legendary corner of Haight and Ashbury will no doubt be as vibrant as it was during the band’s heyday. 

From cover bands to bar crawls, Giants games to after-parties, there’s an exhaustive list of things to do in town if you just can’t get enough Grateful Dead. In classic Deadhead fashion, the party starts days before the band arrives and won’t fizzle out until after it’s long gone. Here’s the schedule.

July

Steal Your Faight: Grateful Dead Night at the Faight Collective

Website
The Faight Collective
Address
473A Haight Street
Date and time
Every Thursday until August 28, 7 to 11 p.m.
Price
Prices vary

Grateful Dead cover bands every Friday until October at Magic Theatre

Website
Magic Theater
Address
Fort Ma2 Marina Boulevard Landmark Building D, 3rd Floor
Date and time
Every Friday until October, 8 p.m.
Price
$45
A vibrantly painted bus features psychedelic patterns with swirls, flowers, and peace signs. A person in an orange safety vest walks by.
Muni buses on the 5R, 7 Haight route, N Judah route are getting wrapped with themed designs ahead of Dead & Co.'s return to SF. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard

July 30 – August 4:

Dead merchandise and record pop-up at the Bill Graham Auditorium

Website
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Address
99 Grove Street
Date and time
TBD
Price
TBD

July 31:

Opening of Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart’s art show, Art at the Edge of Magic

Website
Haight Street Art Center
Address
215 Haight Street
Date and time
4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Price
Free

A Grateful Gathering at Yerba Buena Lane featuring crafts and a Grateful Dead cover band

Website
Yerba Buena Lane
Address
Jessie Square
Date and time
July 31, 4 to 9 p.m.
Price
Free entry

Grateful Dead Library Talk with Jerry Garcia biographer Len Dell’Amico at the San Francisco Public Library

Website
San Francisco Public Library
Address
100 Larkin Street
Date and time
July 31, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Price
Free entry

Pre-Party with Grateful Dead cover band, Pete Sawyer & The Left Hand Monkey Wrench Gang at O’Reilly’s Pub

Website
O’Reilly’s Pub
Address
1840 Haight St.
Date and time
July 31, Aug
Price
$27

Exploring the Grateful Dead Series through discussions at Manny’s 

Address
3092 16th Street
Website
Built to Last - A Look Back at the Legacy of the Grateful Dead
Date and time
July 29, 6 to 7 p.m.
Price
Prices vary
Website
Live or Dead - Six Decades of Live Shows with the Grateful Dead
Date and time
July 30, 6 to 7 p.m.
Price
Prices vary
Website
The Music Never Stops - the Future of the Dead
Date and time
July 30, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Price
Prices vary

The Heart of Town, Grahame Lesh (son of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh) & Friends, at Pier 48

Website
The Heart of Town
Address
Pier 48
Date and time
July 31 to Aug. 2, times vary
Price
$95

Let’s face it, unless you’re willing to cough up the cost of a week’s groceries, you probably aren’t going to make it to Polo Fields for the entire three-night run. In that case, we’ve pulled together a collection of after-parties, cover bands, and city-wide activations for you to check out instead. You can also catch the final night of the concerts, which will stream at IMAX theaters around the Bay Area. If you are going to what may be the band’s last run of shows, rejoice in the extracurriculars.

August

Dead & Company at Polo Fields, Golden Gate Park, 1 – 9 p.m. (sold out)

A man, smiling and wearing a tie-dye shirt, stands under a tent filled with colorful tie-dye clothing. He looks at a phone, surrounded by vibrant garments.
Allan Nealis smiles while holding a tie-dye shirt during “Shakedown Street” in July 2023. | Source: Jeremy Chen/The Standard

Shakedown Street – Golden Gate Park

Website
Shakedown Street
Address
JFK Promenade in Golden Gate Park, between Transverse and Blue Heron Lake drives
Date and time
Aug. 1-3, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Price
Free entry

Danny’s Live Dead presents: Three nights of Grateful Dead cover bands

Website
Balboa Theater
Address
3630 Balboa Street
Date and time
Aug. 1-3, 10:30 p.m.
Price
$50

Aug. 1

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, along with Jerry Garcia’s daughter, will unveil a commemorative street sign in the musician’s name at Harrington Street between Alemany Boulevard and Mission Street at 11 a.m. Entry is free.

Electric Koolaid Acid Test After Party featuring Boombox, a rock-electronic DJ duo featuring the son of Grateful Dead member Donna Jean

Website
Public Works
Address
161 Erie Street
Date and time
Aug. 1, 10 p.m.
Price
$37 to $57

Jerry Birthday Bash with Grateful Dead cover band, Playing the Dead

Website
O’Reilly’s Pub
Address
1840 Haight Street
Date and time
Aug. 1, 10:30 p.m.
Price
$27

PROMISELAND after party featuring Grateful Dead cover bands and other acts

Website
The Great Northern
Address
119 Utah Street
Date and time
Aug. 1, 10 p.m.
Price
$37

Aug. 2

Jerry Day at Jerry Garcia Amphitheater featuring Grateful Dead cover bands, food, and special guest

Website
Jerry Garcia Amphitheater
Address
40 John F Shelley Drive
Date and time
Aug. 2, 11:30 a.m.
Price
Free entry

Jerry Garcia Day after party pub crawl

Website
Excelsior District
Date and time
Aug. 2, 5:30 p.m.
Price
Free entry

Tom Hamilton (musician who has played with Bob Weir and Phil Lesh) at Café Du Nord

Website
Café Du Nord
Address
2174 Market Street
Date and time
11 p.m.
Price
$30

Aug. 3

Dead & Co. concert livestream in IMAX at AMC Metreon in San Francisco, AMC Bay Street in Emeryville and others in Dublin, Santa Clara and San Jose, 5:30 p.m. Attendees will receive a collectible mini-poster and lanyard alongside the 3½-hour immersive concert experience.

Michael Franti & Spearhead at Stern Grove Festival

Address
19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard
Date and time
Aug. 3, 12 p.m.
Website
Ticket waitlist

Joe Marcinek Band plays the music of Grateful Dead

Website
O’Reilly’s Pub
Address
1840 Haight Street
Date and time
Aug. 3, 10:30 p.m.
Price
$33

Axial Tilt plays the music of the Grateful Dead

Website
Great American Music Hall
Address
859 O'Farrell Street
Date and time
Aug. 3, 8 p.m.
Price
$81

Special Events & Experiences

August 12: Grateful Dead night at Oracle Park (Giants play the San Diego Padres) — 6:45 p.m.

August 16: Haight Street Daydreams will feature local artists, games, performers, tastings, raffles, and bands playing the music of the Grateful Dead — 11 a.m. –  5:30 p.m.

Sept. 7: 46th Annual Haight Street Fair – 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sam Mondros can be reached at smondros@sfstandard.com

