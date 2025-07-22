Deadheads rejoice: Bar crawls and after parties to rock SF for anniversary shows

Never underestimate a Deadhead’s desire for more. Whether it’s music, merchandise, parties, or psychedelics, the fandom that’s culturally inseparable from the Grateful Dead has an insatiable appetite — and they’ll eat well this summer.
As always, the trip never ends, as Dead & Co. will be celebrating 60 years of jamming with shows Aug. 1-3 at Golden Gate Park. This year seems especially momentous, as they will be playing during what’s known as “the Days Between,” referring to the period between Jerry Garcia’s birthdate, Aug. 1, and the anniversary of his death, Aug. 9.
In celebration of the band and its late frontman, the city will be getting a Dead makeover with 100 commemorative banners, decked-out Muni buses, and illuminated tie-dye colors on City Hall. Bill Graham Civic Auditorium will transform into a pop-up selling Grateful Dead merch, and the legendary corner of Haight and Ashbury will no doubt be as vibrant as it was during the band’s heyday.
From cover bands to bar crawls, Giants games to after-parties, there’s an exhaustive list of things to do in town if you just can’t get enough Grateful Dead. In classic Deadhead fashion, the party starts days before the band arrives and won’t fizzle out until after it’s long gone. Here’s the schedule.
July
Steal Your Faight: Grateful Dead Night at the Faight Collective
- The Faight Collective
- 473A Haight Street
- Every Thursday until August 28, 7 to 11 p.m.
- Prices vary
Grateful Dead cover bands every Friday until October at Magic Theatre
- Magic Theater
- Every Friday until October, 8 p.m.
- $45
July 30 – August 4:
Dead merchandise and record pop-up at the Bill Graham Auditorium
- Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- 99 Grove Street
- TBD
- TBD
July 31:
Opening of Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart’s art show, Art at the Edge of Magic
- Haight Street Art Center
- 215 Haight Street
- 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Free
A Grateful Gathering at Yerba Buena Lane featuring crafts and a Grateful Dead cover band
- Yerba Buena Lane
- Jessie Square
- July 31, 4 to 9 p.m.
- Free entry
Grateful Dead Library Talk with Jerry Garcia biographer Len Dell’Amico at the San Francisco Public Library
- San Francisco Public Library
- 100 Larkin Street
- July 31, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Free entry
Pre-Party with Grateful Dead cover band, Pete Sawyer & The Left Hand Monkey Wrench Gang at O’Reilly’s Pub
- 1840 Haight St.
- July 31, Aug
- $27
Exploring the Grateful Dead Series through discussions at Manny’s
- 3092 16th Street
- July 29, 6 to 7 p.m.
- Prices vary
- July 30, 6 to 7 p.m.
- Prices vary
- July 30, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Prices vary
The Heart of Town, Grahame Lesh (son of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh) & Friends, at Pier 48
- The Heart of Town
- Pier 48
- July 31 to Aug. 2, times vary
- $95
Let’s face it, unless you’re willing to cough up the cost of a week’s groceries, you probably aren’t going to make it to Polo Fields for the entire three-night run. In that case, we’ve pulled together a collection of after-parties, cover bands, and city-wide activations for you to check out instead. You can also catch the final night of the concerts, which will stream at IMAX theaters around the Bay Area. If you are going to what may be the band’s last run of shows, rejoice in the extracurriculars.
August
Dead & Company at Polo Fields, Golden Gate Park, 1 – 9 p.m. (sold out)
Shakedown Street – Golden Gate Park
- Shakedown Street
- Aug. 1-3, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Free entry
Danny’s Live Dead presents: Three nights of Grateful Dead cover bands
- Balboa Theater
- 3630 Balboa Street
- Aug. 1-3, 10:30 p.m.
- $50
Aug. 1
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, along with Jerry Garcia’s daughter, will unveil a commemorative street sign in the musician’s name at Harrington Street between Alemany Boulevard and Mission Street at 11 a.m. Entry is free.
Electric Koolaid Acid Test After Party featuring Boombox, a rock-electronic DJ duo featuring the son of Grateful Dead member Donna Jean
- Public Works
- 161 Erie Street
- Aug. 1, 10 p.m.
- $37 to $57
Jerry Birthday Bash with Grateful Dead cover band, Playing the Dead
- 1840 Haight Street
- Aug. 1, 10:30 p.m.
- $27
PROMISELAND after party featuring Grateful Dead cover bands and other acts
- The Great Northern
- 119 Utah Street
- Aug. 1, 10 p.m.
- $37
Aug. 2
Jerry Day at Jerry Garcia Amphitheater featuring Grateful Dead cover bands, food, and special guest
- Jerry Garcia Amphitheater
- 40 John F Shelley Drive
- Aug. 2, 11:30 a.m.
- Free entry
Jerry Garcia Day after party pub crawl
- Excelsior District
- Aug. 2, 5:30 p.m.
- Free entry
Tom Hamilton (musician who has played with Bob Weir and Phil Lesh) at Café Du Nord
- Café Du Nord
- 2174 Market Street
- 11 p.m.
- $30
Aug. 3
Dead & Co. concert livestream in IMAX at AMC Metreon in San Francisco, AMC Bay Street in Emeryville and others in Dublin, Santa Clara and San Jose, 5:30 p.m. Attendees will receive a collectible mini-poster and lanyard alongside the 3½-hour immersive concert experience.
Michael Franti & Spearhead at Stern Grove Festival
- Aug. 3, 12 p.m.
- Ticket waitlist
Joe Marcinek Band plays the music of Grateful Dead
- 1840 Haight Street
- Aug. 3, 10:30 p.m.
- $33
Axial Tilt plays the music of the Grateful Dead
- Great American Music Hall
- 859 O'Farrell Street
- Aug. 3, 8 p.m.
- $81
Special Events & Experiences
August 12: Grateful Dead night at Oracle Park (Giants play the San Diego Padres) — 6:45 p.m.
August 16: Haight Street Daydreams will feature local artists, games, performers, tastings, raffles, and bands playing the music of the Grateful Dead — 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 7: 46th Annual Haight Street Fair – 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.