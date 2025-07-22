Deadheads rejoice: Bar crawls and after parties to rock SF for anniversary shows

Let’s face it, unless you’re willing to cough up the cost of a week’s groceries, you probably aren’t going to make it to Polo Fields for the entire three-night run. In that case, we’ve pulled together a collection of after-parties, cover bands, and city-wide activations for you to check out instead. You can also catch the final night of the concerts, which will stream at IMAX theaters around the Bay Area. If you are going to what may be the band’s last run of shows, rejoice in the extracurriculars.