Bay FC is giving away the viral Trader Joe’s bag that usually sells out in a day

The soccer team says the announcement led to "surging" ticket sales.

From left to right, Bay FC’s founding four Brandi Chastain, Danielle Slaton, Aly Wagner and Leslie Osborne. Four women looking triumphant, one holding a soccer ball.
Bay FC has tapped into a viral shopping trend via a sponsor. | Source: Courtesy Bay FC
By Jillian D’Onfro

Women’s soccer team Bay FC and Trader Joe’s will give away a custom tote bag during a game Aug. 2 at PayPal Park in San Jose. 

Trader Joe’s mini tote bags have (shockingly?) become cult favorites, regularly drawing big lines and selling out within the hour. Despite their humble provenance, the $2.99 canvas totes have become status symbols akin to “The New Yorker” bags and have even hit resale markets for as much as $100

Trader Joe’s, which has acknowledged that the “rapturous reception” to its bags has been a surprise, started sponsoring Bay FC in its inaugural season last year. The promotional totes will have the grocer’s branding on one side and the team’s logo, with its signature “B” that evokes the Golden Gate Bridge, on the other. 

Two canvas tote bags with red straps rest on green grass. One bag says &quot;The Bay&quot; and the other &quot;Trader Joe's,&quot; both featuring a navy blue bottom panel.
The promotional totes will have the grocer’s branding on one side and the team’s logo on the other. | Source: Courtesy of Bay FC

Bay FC’s Instagram post about the promotion drew thousands of likes, with fans declaring it the “best giveaway” and “super cute.” Another described the tote as a “must-have” for “all Bay Area girlies.” 

The response has been “incredible,” according to Bay FC spokesperson Jordan Wilson, who said ticket sales for the Aug. 2 game against the Houston Dash were “surging immediately after the announcement.”

Everyone with a ticket will receive a bag, Wilson added, and Trader Joe’s-themed pre-game activities will include a grocery-bagging competition, a scavenger hunt for themed plushies, and the opportunity to win snacks. 

“Both our club and Trader Joe’s have dedicated followings, and we see this giveaway as a reflection of that,” Wilson said. 

The Venn diagram between Trader Joe’s lovers and women’s soccer fans may not be a circle just yet: One commenter wrote that they’d consider buying tickets to the game just to score a bag. 

As women’s sports have gained popularity, so too has the gear. When Bay FC made its long-awaited debut last year, the team’s letterman jacket became a coveted accessory. Merch from the Golden State Valkyries is super hot, too.

The bags won’t become a staple at the stadium after the giveaway game, though: Ironically, they don’t meet the venue’s bag policy and “will not be allowed at future matches.” 

Jillian D’Onfro can be reached at jdonfro@sfstandard.com

