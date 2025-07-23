Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

The 19 best things to do this week, from a hot singles party to an art show in a Painted Lady

Which events are worth checking out this week? We'll help you choose.

Three ornate Victorian-style houses, each with distinct colors and architectural details, are in view. In the foreground, four people are sitting and observing.
This Painted Lady will house fnnch’s honey bears through August.
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

Fnnch museum in a Painted Lady

Get a rare chance to step inside a Painted Lady for a retrospective of SF artist fnnch’s beloved honey bear paintings and woodcuts, which you saw pasted in every window during the pandemic.

The image shows a gallery with walls displaying numerous cartoonish honey bears in various costumes, each accompanied by photos and descriptions beneath them.
For a limited time, see fnnch's honey bears in a Painted Lady. | Source: Fnnch
Date and time
Through August
Website
Register
Address
714 Steiner St.

Mission Community Market 15th anniversary

Celebrate local farmers and small businesses with live music, giveaways, and tomato tastings alongside 30 vendors.

Website
Mission Community Market
Date and time
Thursday, July 24, 3 to 7 p.m.
Address
22nd Street between Mission and Valencia

SoMa Nights block party

More than businesses participate in this sprawling Folsom Street takeover featuring street performers, DJs, food and drink specials, and after-parties at nearby clubs.

Website
SoMa Nights
Date and time
Thursday, July 24, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Various locations

A conversation with the SF Diggers

Hear from actor Peter Coyote, an original member of Summer of Love instigators the SF Diggers, on how the counterculture has evolved, and artist Ben Kinmont on his exhibition “Our Commons Are Free.”

The image features a display case with three old, open books. Behind them is a colorful, wavy mural on a white wall inside a modern exhibition space.
A glimpse of Ben Kinmont's "Our Commons Are Free." | Source: Minoosh Zomorodinia
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, July 24, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Address
Fort Mason Center, Cowell Theater, 2 Marina Blvd.

Pancakes & Booze Art Show

All-you-can-eat pancakes will keep you stuffed as you peruse the work of more than 75 local artists while DJs spin till midnight.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, July 24, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Address
Public Works, 161 Erie St.

Bhangra & Beats night market

Traditional South Asian musicians and drummers mix with DJs while folks of all ages twirl, eat, and shop at this vibrant block party.

Website
Downtown SF
Date and time
Friday, July 25, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Front and Sacramento streets

Known x Vently hot singles party

Two beloved SF apps, Known for one-to-one matchmaking and Vently for events, host a party with top DJs.

Website
Register
Date and time
Friday, July 25, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Register for address

Dayshift dance party

Thirtysomethings, this daytime dance party is for you, with a slew of DJs playing ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s anthems under confetti showers and disco balls.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 26, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
Temple, 540 Howard St.

Digital Drip coffee rave

Grab a late cup of joe and wreck your circadian rhythm at this art show and coffee hour followed by an evening party with coffee cocktails and dance music.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 26, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Address
Sextant Coffee Roasters, 539 Valencia St.

Presto! chaos jam

Pick names from a hat to be formed into a band, huddle for three minutes, then perform your improvised song onstage.

Website
Spacement SF
Date and time
Saturday, July 26, 6 to 10 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Casa Tulum dance party

A tribute to the deep, melodic jungles of Tulum, with house and techno bangers.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 26, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Address
Public Works Loft, 161 Erie St.

U.S. Air Guitar national finals

Watch the country’s top fake shredders face off with glorious, hilarious solos in an effort to win a trip to the world championship.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 26, 9 p.m.
Address
The Independent, 628 Divisadero St.

Brazilian Neon Party

Glow up and get body-painted with hundreds of fellow revelers at this Afro house bash with two rooms of DJs and a saxophonist.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 26, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Hawthorn, 46 Geary St.

Up Your Alley fetish street fair

Dore Alley gets kinky with this leather-clad party celebrating community safety and openness, where you can dance while watching fetish demos and shopping the best sex-gear vendors.

A large crowd of people fills a street, many dressed in leather and unique costumes. It's a lively, colorful scene, reflecting a festive atmosphere.
Dore Alley is the place to be this weekend. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
Website
Folsom Street
Date and time
Sunday, July 27, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
Folsom Street between 9th and 10th

Hot Since 82

British house heavyweight Hot Since 82 headlines one of the last daytime poolside parties at this historic rock’n’roll hotel.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, July 27, 1 to 6 p.m.
Address
Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

Latin house music at an Irish bar

This funky fusion event sees Irish dive Casements turn up the heat with a day of DJ sets headlined by MyMy.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, July 27, 3 to 8 p.m.
Address
Casements, 2351 Mission St.

Club Body stripper Dore Alley after-party

SoMa commune Monument hosts a sapphic rave after the Up Your Alley street fair, with pole pop-ups, dirty dance floors, and go-go performers.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, July 27, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Monument, 140 9th St.

Sculpture debut

The 100-foot Burning Man sea-serpent sculpture “Naga & the Captainess” is installed in Golden Gate Park’s Rainbow Falls Pond, with a mermaid parade Saturday and adults-only lighting ceremony Monday.

A large dragon sculpture made of metal emerges from a forested area, surrounded by trees. People jog on a nearby pathway, and a shipwreck decorates a small pond.
A sea serpent has made its way from Burning Man to Golden Gate Park. | Source: Vitta Hewitt
Website
Illuminate
Date and time
Mermaid parade, Saturday, July 26, 10 to 12 p.m.; lighting party, Monday, July 28, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Address
Rainbow Falls Pond, Golden Gate Park

The Fuzzy Place Takeover

Gonzo after-hours crew the Fuzzy Place drapes the walls of F8 with fur and presents wacky performances at this midweek SoMa dive club party.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Wednesday, July 30, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
F8, 1192 Folsom St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

