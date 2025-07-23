The 19 best things to do this week, from a hot singles party to an art show in a Painted Lady

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).
Get a rare chance to step inside a Painted Lady for a retrospective of SF artist fnnch’s beloved honey bear paintings and woodcuts, which you saw pasted in every window during the pandemic.
- Date and time
- Through August
- Website
- Register
- Address
- 714 Steiner St.
Celebrate local farmers and small businesses with live music, giveaways, and tomato tastings alongside 30 vendors.
- Website
- Mission Community Market
- Date and time
- Thursday, July 24, 3 to 7 p.m.
More than businesses participate in this sprawling Folsom Street takeover featuring street performers, DJs, food and drink specials, and after-parties at nearby clubs.
- Website
- SoMa Nights
- Date and time
- Thursday, July 24, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Various locations
Hear from actor Peter Coyote, an original member of Summer of Love instigators the SF Diggers, on how the counterculture has evolved, and artist Ben Kinmont on his exhibition “Our Commons Are Free.”
- Date and time
- Thursday, July 24, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
All-you-can-eat pancakes will keep you stuffed as you peruse the work of more than 75 local artists while DJs spin till midnight.
- Date and time
- Thursday, July 24, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Address
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.
Traditional South Asian musicians and drummers mix with DJs while folks of all ages twirl, eat, and shop at this vibrant block party.
- Website
- Downtown SF
- Date and time
- Friday, July 25, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Front and Sacramento streets
Two beloved SF apps, Known for one-to-one matchmaking and Vently for events, host a party with top DJs.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Friday, July 25, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Register for address
Thirtysomethings, this daytime dance party is for you, with a slew of DJs playing ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s anthems under confetti showers and disco balls.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 26, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Temple, 540 Howard St.
Grab a late cup of joe and wreck your circadian rhythm at this art show and coffee hour followed by an evening party with coffee cocktails and dance music.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 26, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Pick names from a hat to be formed into a band, huddle for three minutes, then perform your improvised song onstage.
- Website
- Spacement SF
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 26, 6 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
A tribute to the deep, melodic jungles of Tulum, with house and techno bangers.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 26, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Watch the country’s top fake shredders face off with glorious, hilarious solos in an effort to win a trip to the world championship.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 26, 9 p.m.
Glow up and get body-painted with hundreds of fellow revelers at this Afro house bash with two rooms of DJs and a saxophonist.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 26, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Hawthorn, 46 Geary St.
Dore Alley gets kinky with this leather-clad party celebrating community safety and openness, where you can dance while watching fetish demos and shopping the best sex-gear vendors.
- Website
- Folsom Street
- Date and time
- Sunday, July 27, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
British house heavyweight Hot Since 82 headlines one of the last daytime poolside parties at this historic rock’n’roll hotel.
- Date and time
- Sunday, July 27, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Address
- Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.
This funky fusion event sees Irish dive Casements turn up the heat with a day of DJ sets headlined by MyMy.
- Date and time
- Sunday, July 27, 3 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- Casements, 2351 Mission St.
SoMa commune Monument hosts a sapphic rave after the Up Your Alley street fair, with pole pop-ups, dirty dance floors, and go-go performers.
- Date and time
- Sunday, July 27, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Monument, 140 9th St.
The 100-foot Burning Man sea-serpent sculpture “Naga & the Captainess” is installed in Golden Gate Park’s Rainbow Falls Pond, with a mermaid parade Saturday and adults-only lighting ceremony Monday.
- Website
- Illuminate
- Date and time
- Mermaid parade, Saturday, July 26, 10 to 12 p.m.; lighting party, Monday, July 28, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Gonzo after-hours crew the Fuzzy Place drapes the walls of F8 with fur and presents wacky performances at this midweek SoMa dive club party.
- Date and time
- Wednesday, July 30, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- F8, 1192 Folsom St.