There’s been a notable shift in the city’s bar scene. Instead of designing spaces to be dark, masculine, and made for illicit entanglements (cue the Coldplay joke), bar owners have started making a concerted effort to let in the light and femininity.

In San Francisco, the “bar-ateurs” most committed to this aesthetic are Nate Valentine and Jamal Blake-Williams, who just added a couple of skylights to the buildout of their new Bar Darling in the Marina.

At Bar April Jean, which they opened last summer in North Beach, they added windows to highlight a curvaceous interior of pistachio-green and warm wood, giving “more Gwyneth, less Norm,” as I wrote then. But perhaps their truest tribute to sunshine as a mixer is at Peacekeeper in the TenderNob. In 2019, the duo invested an undisclosed (but clearly exorbitant) amount in a 40-by-18-foot retractable roof. And plants. A ton of plants.

As post-pandemic drinkers have leaned into earlier hours and more juice-y cocktails, this turn to prettier — dare I say, more femme — bars seems logical. Now, the thought of using a secret password to make our way through darkness to be served teeny coupes of pure alcohol by bartenders in suspenders and waxy mustaches pretending like it’s Prohibition times seems a little absurd.