Where Jacob Cowing’s injury leaves 49ers’ already thin wide receiver unit

Second-year wideout Jacob Cowing pulled his hamstring running routes on air during the 49ers’ first training camp practice Wednesday morning. Following weeks of anticipatory buildup, it served as an immediate reminder of the grind that lies ahead: The 49ers will labor through more than a month of camp, then a 17-game regular season over the coming months, and it’ll require robust depth to navigate that challenge and make the playoffs.

“You can get by with 10 [available receivers],” Shanahan said, “until one guy has a sore hamstring the next day, and then you have only nine.”

When explaining why the 49ers signed veteran receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan made a comment that would prove prophetic less than 24 hours later.

Their biggest early test in this department comes at receiver, where depth is already strained. Wednesday’s practice did verify some good news on that front: Jauan Jennings participated, so he’s not “holding in,” even as he wants a pay raise.

But then Cowing went down.

“I thought Jake had one of the best OTAs out of anybody on our team in terms of most improved and most prepared for it,” Shanahan said as he lamented Cowing’s injury after practice. “But he probably had a little setback today. So hopefully, he can get back to what he was doing in OTAs.”

It seems likely that Cowing will miss at least some practice sessions. With Brandon Aiyuk out indefinitely and Ricky Pearsall not scheduled for a return to practice until Sunday, Brock Purdy and the 49ers’ other two quarterbacks will have to make matters work with a shorthanded receiving corps.