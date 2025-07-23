Where Jacob Cowing’s injury leaves 49ers’ already thin wide receiver unit

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”
When explaining why the 49ers signed veteran receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan made a comment that would prove prophetic less than 24 hours later.
“You can get by with 10 [available receivers],” Shanahan said, “until one guy has a sore hamstring the next day, and then you have only nine.”
Second-year wideout Jacob Cowing pulled his hamstring running routes on air during the 49ers’ first training camp practice Wednesday morning. Following weeks of anticipatory buildup, it served as an immediate reminder of the grind that lies ahead: The 49ers will labor through more than a month of camp, then a 17-game regular season over the coming months, and it’ll require robust depth to navigate that challenge and make the playoffs.
Their biggest early test in this department comes at receiver, where depth is already strained. Wednesday’s practice did verify some good news on that front: Jauan Jennings participated, so he’s not “holding in,” even as he wants a pay raise.
But then Cowing went down.
“I thought Jake had one of the best OTAs out of anybody on our team in terms of most improved and most prepared for it,” Shanahan said as he lamented Cowing’s injury after practice. “But he probably had a little setback today. So hopefully, he can get back to what he was doing in OTAs.”
It seems likely that Cowing will miss at least some practice sessions. With Brandon Aiyuk out indefinitely and Ricky Pearsall not scheduled for a return to practice until Sunday, Brock Purdy and the 49ers’ other two quarterbacks will have to make matters work with a shorthanded receiving corps.
Tight end George Kittle can help that cause, and it took him and Purdy only one play to remind onlookers. The 49ers, who’d run on the first play of camp in each of Shanahan’s previous eight seasons, pulled a deep play fake this time. So the very opening snap of 2025 training camp saw Purdy drop a 40-yard dime into Kittle’s breadbasket on a corner route.
“It’s definitely fun to execute like that on the first play,” Kittle said. “I will say that the defense definitely didn’t think we were going to throw a pass on the first play, which is fun.”
But the defense enjoyed highlights too. Safety Jason Pinnock intercepted a Purdy deep heave that looked to have been tipped by the pass rush — the ball fluttered 20 yards downfield like a wounded duck. Linebacker Dee Winters, showcasing adept recognition, then stepped in front of a Purdy slant to deliver another pick.
“I like when he forces the pass — I’m OK with him throwing a couple of interceptions in training camp,” Kittle said of his QB. “I’d rather him throw them now than later.”
Purdy was ultimately productive, connecting with both Jennings and veteran addition Demarcus Robinson multiple times. But especially this early in training camp, reps matter more than results — and the 49ers are eager to maximize those opportunities for their young receivers.
While Cowing’s injury dealt a blow to that effort, it might open a wider door for rookie Jordan Watkins — another speedster who looked good in spring and logged a nice catch on a crossing pattern from backup QB Tanner Mordecai on Wednesday. There’s also more room now for lesser-known veterans, such as Russell Gage, to step up and make the case for at least a practice squad spot. Gage made a couple of nice plays Wednesday, including a perimeter catch that saw him out-jump 5-foot-8 rookie defensive back Upton Stout for the ball.
That particular play was a good example of what Shanahan would like to see more of during this camp, as it featured positives for both the offense and defense. Gage elevated to make an impressive catch, but Stout — the tenacious Western Kentucky product who’ll make a push to start at nickelback — certainly did not look lost on the play.
“He almost made a hell of a play,” Shanahan said. “I thought he had a pick-six, just mistimed it and actually gave up the completion — but it was really good coverage.
“I was real excited with [Stout] in OTAs, and he is one of the guys where I think he’s got a chance to compete to help us throughout this training camp and into the season.”
The 49ers’ defense is filled with many such young players. The team must replace more than 40% of its 2024 snaps on that side of the ball, and Wednesday’s session marked the first time that all key rookie pieces practiced together. That’s because second-round pick Alfred Collins, who dealt with a calf injury in spring, is finally cleared to participate. At 6-foot-7, with a wingspan of more than 7 feet, Collins is easy to spot; so is defensive end Mykel Williams, whom the 49ers picked in the first round.
“Both Mykel and Alfred are coming from different styles [in their college systems],” star 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa said after practice. “But both have immense talent.”
While Williams was locked into Bosa’s every movement, Bosa was locked into the 49ers’ brewing kicking competition between incumbent Jake Moody and signee Greg Joseph.
“I actually am paying attention to it,” Bosa said, cracking a grin. “I can’t lie. It’s kind of exciting.”
Both Moody and Joseph drilled all four of their field-goal tries, culminating with boots of more than 50 yards. So there was a crisp, captivating vibe to that camp battle.
Practice notes
• Former 49ers linebacker and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Patrick Willis was on hand for practice. The 49ers have four new linebackers on the roster this season, so they’re certainly open to any tutelage that Willis might be willing to provide.
Fred Warner, Winters, and free agent addition Luke Gifford were the 49ers’ top three linebackers to open camp. Rookie Nick Martin will look to make his move over the coming week.
A standout play: Veteran Chazz Surratt blanketed fullback Kyle Juszczyk on a deep seam route early in team drills.
• While Pearsall sprinted through the final days of his ramp-up drills near the middle of the field — he even stopped to chat with a practicing Kittle at one point — veteran offensive lineman Ben Bartch conducted his rehab in the corner.
Bartch hurt his quad working out away from the facility this offseason, landing him on the non-football injury list. It did seem that Bartch was moving well and on track for a return in the near future, as the 49ers suggested Tuesday.