‘It’s a different window’: Kyle Shanahan on 49ers’ past, present, and start of a new cycle

The upbeat July 2025 reset view: This is the start of a new and necessary 49ers’ cycle of contention, because Shanahan says this season should be similar to 2018, he and Lynch’s second season in charge. That’s when they built a young and talented roster and set the stage for their first Super Bowl run in 2019 and the five-year stretch of contention that unfolded.



That cycle disintegrated last season. And Shanahan said he warned his players about this the day after losing the Super Bowl in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2024 — they were going to have to pay Brock Purdy soon, and that was going to have consequences throughout the roster. Then last year’s injuries hit, which led to the offseason departures, a draft that the 49ers hope will produce four or five instant starters, and the dawn of a new stage.



Shanahan believes that signing Purdy, Fred Warner, and George Kittle to large extensions this offseason was proof that the 49ers can start a new cycle without a massive rebuilding project. They can get back to the playoffs this season and set the stage for another long run of contention — maybe another trip to the Super Bowl, this time ending with a victory.



“We still spent a lot of money this year — we paid a quarterback,” Shanahan said. “But it all had to be guys that we think we can keep here that are at least part of a three-year window, possibly more; but you got to always think in that way. …



“You can’t just go spend money on guys, especially when you have really good players paid. And that’s kind of where we’re at now. And I wasn’t that excited for it, but after going through it all and where we are and the draft and everything, I love where we’re at now. It’s because I believe where it could take us and where we’re going to go with it.”