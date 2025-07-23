Damn, is it chilly.

Even in a city known for frigid summers, the last few months have been unseasonably cold. The period from May to mid-July was the region’s coldest in more than 30 years, according to Roger Gass, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

So all you twentysomethings, layer up: You’re living through the coolest San Francisco summer of your lives.

“We’re not seeing any considerable warm-up in the near future,” Gass said. “I would expect us to get some warm events in August and September, but it’s very hard to predict this far out.”