“When you carpet walk for a living, but have to figure out how to scam your bosses into sending you to Hawaii again,” says a meme with a photo of a degenerate-looking SpongeBob SquarePants.

The jargon-laden, mostly AI-generated memes illustrate anger at the department’s upper management, or “carpet walkers,” saying they take advantage of the system at the expense of the rank and file.

The San Francisco Police Department has launched an internal investigation into several Instagram meme accounts that have been airing the department’s dirty laundry in violation of its rules, according to an email obtained by The Standard.

An SFPD spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Occasionally, the accounts post oblique jokes about what appear to be unverified instances of misconduct by department higher-ups, including alleged abuses at the police officers union, special treatment for officers with connections, and a former station captain drinking on the job.

The meme accounts offer a rare window into the gripes of the SFPD’s rank and file — the beat cops who patrol the streets and serve as the department’s frontline responders. Two profiles with a collective 1,500 followers have generated hundreds of posts since 2022. Several smaller profiles have emerged this year, though they have drawn far less engagement.

“What may have started as inside humor has crossed a line into malicious and destructive behavior that has no place in our profession or our union,” Wong wrote. “To be clear, attempting to destroy a fellow officer’s reputation, career, and family life is unacceptable.”

News of the police probe comes the same day Louis Wong, head of the police union, sent his own email to officers decrying the “vicious, personal, and anonymous attacks.”

Yep said anyone with information about who is “posting, sharing, or disseminating [the memes] related to employment with the Department” should contact the Internal Affairs Division.

“These posts feature images that portray the likeness of SFPD members in a negative light, and include depictions of SFPD patches, stars, and logos,” SFPD Chief Paul Yep wrote in a department-wide email, urging staff to name names.

“How I look when I’m waiting for the peaceful protest to start, and I see everyone showing up is wearing masks and backpacks,” says the caption above a photo of an unenthused cartoon character.

More frequently, though, the posts show a general sense of camaraderie. Officers make self-deprecating jokes about being unable to earn promotions and offer wisecracks about green recruits and the everyday tedium of the job.

In interviews, current and former officers said they believe the memes were created by somebody inside the department who knows much of its internal drama. One former cop said the memes are “pissing a lot of people off because it’s getting out, not because it’s untrue.”

Some of the memes are sexual in nature. Male officers leering over female colleagues is a common theme.

The individuals behind the accounts did not respond to requests for comment, although one made a meme about The Standard’s inquiry.

The warning comes at a delicate time for the SFPD, which is facing staffing shortages, problematic recruiting, and does not have a permanent chief. While crime is at record lows, the department has repeatedly blown through its overtime budget and made a spate of recent promotions, reducing the already low number of cops on the streets.

“It all has to do with morale,” said one current officer. “The department is running on forced overtime.”

Still, two current officers said many of the memes appear to be cruel personal attacks that could have lasting impact.

“It’s starting to get out of hand, I feel,” one said. “It’s OK poking fun at the brass, but it’s getting personal now. Rumors that could ruin a man’s family.”

In his department-wide email, Chief Yep indicated that the memes’ author could face harsh discipline. “This serves as a reminder that any conduct that violates Department policy, compromises the integrity of the Department, brings discredit or disrepute to the Department or its members, or impairs the operation or efficiency of the Department or its personnel, may be grounds for discipline,” Yep added.