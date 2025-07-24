Dre Greenlaw’s replacement? First up is Dee Winters, the 49ers linebacker making a leap

This the NFL, where the devil is in the tiniest details. And Winters was rewarded for recognizing that when he lined up early in the first practice of 49ers training camp Wednesday.

The young 49ers linebacker positioned himself across from a tight end in a bunch formation. Winters then gambled on an out-breaking route. He came up empty — the tight end instead broke inside and hauled in a reception.

Winters broke inward, essentially running Farrell’s route a split second ahead of the tight end. He snatched quarterback Brock Purdy’s throw out of midair and sprinted in the opposite direction for what might’ve been a pick six in an actual game.

There was that same exact offensive formation. Winters immediately recognized it. He eyed tight end Luke Farrell and prepared to undo the spring’s mistake.

Alas, most practice plays are whistled dead before players have a chance to score, but not to worry — 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh had already taken note of Winters’ latest progress.

“Just like any young player, the only way he’s going to get better is by reps,” Saleh said Thursday. “It just feels like every day, he’s learning something just by repetition. So, knock on wood, hopefully he can continue to stay healthy and absorb every single one of these reps and learn the nuance required to play linebacker.

“If he does, I think he’s going to be a fun player to watch.”

Only two defensive players, Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, remain with the 49ers from the last time Saleh was the team’s defensive coordinator (he left to be head coach of the New York Jets in early 2021). The 49ers picked Winters in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, so Saleh had to play catch-up over the past several months as he familiarized himself with the 24-year-old linebacker’s game.