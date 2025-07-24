Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Sports

Kawakami: A real kicking competition and more 49ers Day 1 thoughts and conclusions

The 49ers are pitting incumbent Jake Moody against free-agent signee Greg Joseph in a camp battle that's already drawing attention.

A man in a white sports shirt and black cap smiles at a microphone against a backdrop with red and white logos.
Kyle Shanahan has overhauled the 49ers’ special teams units by hiring new coordinator Brant Boyer. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Tim Kawakami

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”

On Day 1 of 2025 training camp, the live and fascinating 49ers kicking competition really felt like the main event.

Sure, that seems a little odd on a team that has a newly paid $53-million-a-year quarterback, a handful of future Hall of Famers, yet another contractual issue at wide receiver, a defensive line filled with rookies, and a determination to bounce back from last season’s 6-11 collapse.

But you had to be there about 30 minutes into Wednesday’s brisk practice, when the stretching and warmup drills ended, somebody blew a horn, everybody headed over to the new end zone with Levi’s Stadium towering behind it, and teammates and coaches stopped and watched as the kicking team lined up.

Related

Several football players in red jerseys and helmets stand on a grassy field during practice. They're arranged in a line, with trees and equipment in the background.
Where Jacob Cowing’s injury leaves 49ers’ already thin wide receiver unit
A man in a white long-sleeve shirt and black cap stands at a podium with an "SF" logo, against a backdrop featuring the same logo and sponsor names.
‘It’s a different window’: Kyle Shanahan on 49ers’ past, present, and start of a new cycle

Incumbent Jake Moody made the first short kick, veteran challenger Greg Joseph followed with his own make, and the two went on to make all eight of their combined tries, all impressively, including both finishing off the mini session with perfect strikes from a little farther than 55 yards.

Maybe Kyle Shanahan and new special teams coordinator Brant Boyer will do this almost every practice. Or maybe the competition will be spread sporadically through the next several weeks leading up to the preseason games and then the decision about which one to keep headed into Week 1 in Seattle. But from the elevated energy of that moment on Wednesday, you could tell this meant a lot more than any usual kicking period. After what the 49ers have gone through the past two seasons of Moody struggles, and knowing that they don’t have the same kind of roster depth they’ve had in the past, every kick will mean something this season. Including in practice.

“I actually am paying attention,” Nick Bosa said when I asked if this kicking competition feels different. “Can’t lie.”

Why is it different, Nick?

“It’s kind of exciting,” Bosa said.

A muscular man in a sleeveless shirt and headband stands at a podium with an SF logo, adjusting his waistband. A branded backdrop is behind him.
Even star pass rusher Nick Bosa admitted he's paying attention to the 49ers' kicking competition this year. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Clearly, Shanahan and Boyer set it up to produce this kind of drama and attenuated atmosphere. It’s a big change from previous years under Shanahan, when kicking days have been alternated — and Moody was essentially guaranteed the job after he was a third-round pick in 2023.

Going back and forth in front of everybody makes it more immediate and probably more accurately simulates the pressures of kicking in a game. Now they’re through Day 1 and the competition has truly begun.

“I think between the two of them, I think they missed one in OTAs,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “So they’ve both been kicking real well and it should be a really good battle this camp.”

Is it still Moody’s job to lose? Maybe. But it’s clear that Shanahan and Boyer — and everybody on the 49ers who watched Moody make only 10 of his 20 attempts from 40 yards or more last season — want to see how Moody responds when he knows he might lose it. They want to see Joseph respond, too, of course, but this is all really about Moody.

A football player in a red and gold uniform, number 4, is kicking a ball with a teammate, number 3, holding it on a field surrounded by a cheering crowd.
Moody dealt with injury issues that clearly affected his performance in a rough 2024 season. | Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

I’ve been a public Moody skeptic since he started missing kicks in preseason of his rookie campaign all the way through his big miss in Cleveland in 2023 and the misses in Tampa Bay last season that elicited a high level of exasperation from Deebo Samuel and others. Moody has made some big kicks, too, including those two long field goals in Super Bowl 58. (But he also, of course, had an extra point blocked in regulation in a game that went into overtime.)

This offseason, Shanahan reacted to several years of special teams disarray by hiring Boyer to change things up — and Boyer has changed the punter, long-snapper, holder (who is also the punter), and top coverage guy. Boyer almost certainly has the clout to change the kicker, too. And he has coached Joseph before.

So Moody will have to earn this job in every practice and preseason game this summer. He’ll have to out-kick Joseph with the whole team watching. He has to know that and feel that. And if Moody can do it, he should be a better and more accurate kicker for it this season. If he can’t, Joseph will be the kicker this season. Which, frankly, is how I’m guessing it’ll turn out.

The new Buckner and Armstead?

Of all the guys who played huge roles for the 49ers in recent years then moved on, I think DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead have been missed the most. (We’ll see about Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and all the other Departing Class of 2025.)

But now the 49ers have at least two approximately parallel physical presences to Buckner and Armstead — lanky rookie defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins (who are both listed at 6-foot-5), the team’s first two picks in last April’s draft. Toss in fourth-round pick, CJ West, and suddenly the 49ers have a burst of youth, size, and speed that they haven’t had in a while.

A football player in full gear and a helmet jogs during practice, wearing a white jersey with the number 99. A man in a red hoodie observes nearby.
Rookie CJ West can earn playing time on the 49ers' defensive line with a strong performance during training camp. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

It was notable that Collins, who missed all of the offseason program with a calf injury, was suited up and practicing on Wednesday, so the 49ers finally had all three of those guys on the field at the same time. They’ll have to stay healthy and prove themselves as NFL frontliners, but the immediate reaction is that their physical gifts are undeniable.

“I think we have a lot of talent,” Bosa said. “I think when you look out on the field you see NFL bodies out there that look impressive, which is a good thing. Obviously, we’re young, but … just ’cause nobody knows ’em now. They play a good couple games and then the whole world knows ’em.”

A football player in a white jersey and padded helmet leans next to a coach wearing shoulder pads and standing near red tackling dummies on a sunny field.
Mykel Williams is listed at 6-foot-5 and has the potential to play on the interior and exterior of the 49ers' defensive line this season. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Jake Lynch subbing for QB Shanahan

There’s been a big quarterback change … in the 49ers’ defensive skeleton drills, which is when Shanahan loves to test out his arm and poke at potential problem areas in the back-seven coverage.

But Shanahan’s throwing arm is sore and sidelined these days, so, dating back to the OTAs, John Lynch’s son Jake, a recent defensive-staff hire, has been throwing in those drills — usually to a mix of equipment guys and other assembled people and up against the 49ers’ first- and second-string linebackers and defensive backs.

Judging from what I saw Wednesday, the former Stanford linebacker throws a pretty decent ball. (Shh: Probably better than when Robert Saleh used to throw in that drill in his first defensive-coordinator tenure before Shanahan took over the role.) Let’s see how long the younger Lynch keeps the job. I know Shanahan will be watching.

Tim Kawakami can be reached at tkawakami@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Kyle ShanahanSan Francisco 49ersSportsSports