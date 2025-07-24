We can get on board with that. The beverage at the heart of this drinking den — located in the corner space that used to be Khamsa, a Moroccan joint that had no issue calling itself a restaurant — is makgeolli, the cloudy, slightly sweet rice wine that’s been brewed in Korea for two millennia. At a price of $18 to $72 per bottle, with a few pricier options available by the glass, it dominates Jilli’s opening menu, although Jeong rounds it out with a selection of natural wines.