Though she does not name Kis Cafe in the video, her fans and supporters quickly determined that the chef referred to in the post was Sung, who earned plaudits and two James Beard nominations in the early 2000s for his pioneering Cal-French restaurant Isa. Her supporters began to flood the wine bar with negative reviews across several platforms.

Sung was once one of the city’s top chefs but had been out of the spotlight for more than a decade until Kis Cafe opened . His rapid fall from grace came after a content creator who publishes under the handle @itskarlabb ignited a social media firestorm by posting a five-minute video to TikTok in which she details an awkward encounter she allegedly had with a host and chef at a local restaurant.

“Our chef’s behavior is unacceptable, and he is no longer part of the team as a co-owner, a chef or in any other way,” the post says. It adds that the restaurant will close “soon” for restructuring but is open largely out of support for its beleaguered staff.

Following a confrontation with a local food influencer , chef Luke Sung of the 3-month-old Hayes Valley wine bar and restaurant Kis Cafe has stepped down, effective immediately, according to an Instagram post Thursday.

its a long video and not something i would normally upload but i feel like i had to talk about this experience. i basically ran out of there but i wish i would’ve stood up for myself. if you are a micro influencer i know it’s easy to feel discouraged at times but don’t let anyone make you feel small or unimportant!!

According to @itskarlabb’s video, she arrived early for a “collaboration,” which typically involves an agreement between a restaurant and an influencer, who gets free food in exchange for a post. Sitting at the bar and awaiting her husband, she overheard the host and another employee discuss who she was and how many online followers she had. “He was saying I had too little followers, and [the collaboration] was a mistake,” she says of the host.

She greeted the chef, who allegedly played some of her TikTok videos at full volume before telling her didn’t he think her work was up to his standards. “He goes on to say that my audience and my followers are not the kind of people that are going to be at his restaurant,” she says, an insinuation that her fans couldn’t afford to eat there.

The chef then allegedly asked, “Do you know who I am?” and mentioned that he had been a James Beard nominee. “He said his daughter had 600,000 followers, and ‘I’m not at that level,’” she says.

Reached for comment Thursday afternoon, Kis Cafe co-owner Eric Lin said his update on the restaurant’s Instagram was intended to protect staff members who had borne the brunt of the online fallout for two days. “It breaks my heart when my staff are having to listen to those voicemails, and my friends are getting harassed on Instagram because they came out to eat here a month ago and sent supportive messages,” Lin said.

The Standard has reached out to the email address associated with @itskarlabb but has received no response. The account had approximately 22,000 followers earlier in the week and more than 150,000 as of Thursday afternoon. Additionally, @itskarlabb posted a follow-up video thanking her followers for their support.