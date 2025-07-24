AI is already nibbling away at the white-collar workforce: shaving off entry-level jobs, disappearing software engineers, and thinning HR departments. All along, tech executives have hedged their bets when asked about the impact of AI on their workforces, often noting optimistically that innovation creates jobs that did not previously exist.

Now, the very CEOs responsible for ushering in this glorious future are beginning to admit that AI may cause deep disruptions and could upend the labor market entirely. And while layoffs continue, tech leaders are passing down a new diktat to their employees: Hypercharge your productivity with AI — or else.

“If you’re an AI skeptic, you are at risk of losing your job,” said Lexi Lewtan, CEO of Leopard.FYI, a San Francisco-based professional network and hiring platform for software engineers.

Lewtan advises job hunters — and there’ve been a lot in recent months — to go all-in on AI during recruiting and show that they’re many times more efficient than applicants who aren’t ready adopters. But even for candidates who land jobs in Big Tech, anxiety about AI follows them to work every day.

“You have to sound like an AI enthusiast to even be considered for a job,” Lewtan said. “Meanwhile, you kind of know that companies may want to replace you with AI in a few years.”