Giants trade deadline primer: 5 questions about Buster Posey’s next moves

Shea: Posey doesn’t want to trade either and can’t afford to trade either. His desire is building a sustainable farm system that will continuously replenish the big-league roster, as was the case during the championship era, when Posey and so many homegrown players came up and made franchise history. There are other prospects that could be dangled, including one of the other Carsons, Seymour or Ragsdale, outfielder Grant McCray, and, of course, infielder-turned-outfielder Marco Luciano. Here’s the thing with Eldridge: If Devers will remain at first base long term (as Bob Melvin declared on Tuesday), why isn’t Eldrirdge playing the outfield in Sacramento? Could it be because he’s trade bait as a first baseman? We guess not. Mostly, it’s important for the 20-year-old to get daily reps anywhere in Triple-A.