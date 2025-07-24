Giants trade deadline primer: 5 questions about Buster Posey’s next moves

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”
Rafael Devers pulled a pair of home runs, Matt Chapman hit an opposite-field two-run homer, and Justin Verlander tossed five shutout innings in the Giants’ blowout victory over the Braves on Wednesday.
Buster Posey likely envisioned lots of games to unfold just like Wednesday’s did when he acquired Devers, a three-time All-Star, from the Boston Red Sox in June. Wins, however, have been in short supply for a Giants team that’s trying to make up ground in a tight National League wild-card race.
After losing six consecutive games, the Giants picked up back-to-back wins in Atlanta to close out a rough road trip and help Justin Verlander earn his first victory in his 17th start of the year.
With a 54-49 record and one week to go until the MLB trade deadline, The Standard’s baseball reporter, John Shea, and sports editor, Kerry Crowley, looked at where the team stands and which moves Posey might make to fortify his roster.
Question: Posey acquired Devers in June, but the Giants are 13-19 since the trade. Given the team’s struggles, do you think he’s more or less motivated to add to the roster ahead of the July 31 deadline?
Shea: I’d say just as motivated. This isn’t just about upgrading the roster for the final two months of 2025; it’s about building a team that can contend every year. That’s why Posey signed Willy Adames through 2031 and traded for Devers, who’s signed through 2033. The Devers deal showed us he’s not afraid to make blockbuster trades, and we shouldn’t believe he won’t pull off another in the coming days if it makes sense for the long term, not just the short term.
Crowley: Posey isn’t the type to waste an opportunity, and even with the team’s inconsistencies, it’s hard to imagine the ultra-competitive former catcher giving up on the Giants’ chances. The Giants might not go all-in at the deadline, but I think he’ll be motivated to make a smart addition or two on the margins of the roster that can patch up an obvious weakness.
If Posey makes only one trade before this year’s deadline, which area of the roster should he target for an upgrade?
Shea: They need a starter. A reliever. A bat. The greedier the better. If only one? Well, given how the starters haven’t gone deep into games lately, the bullpen has been overworked and could use reinforcements. It’s generally easier (and cheaper) to snag tested relievers at the deadline than proven hitters or starters. With Hayden Birdsong in Triple-A and Kyle Harrison (and Jordan Hicks) in Boston, the Giants have been forced to call up pitchers from Triple-A to take down innings, and a couple of relievers more would serve them well heading to the season’s final weeks.
Crowley: The Giants could realistically upgrade every part of their roster, but the organization probably doesn’t have enough resources in the farm system to make three-to-four trades. The move that makes the most sense to me is finding a starting pitcher so the Giants aren’t forced to keep turning to Hayden Birdsong (who was optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday). A right-handed hitting outfielder who’s a plus defender at all three positions makes sense, but starting pitcher is a more pressing need.
Do you think the Giants would be willing to part with top prospects Bryce Eldridge and Carson Whisenhunt in a trade?
Shea: Posey doesn’t want to trade either and can’t afford to trade either. His desire is building a sustainable farm system that will continuously replenish the big-league roster, as was the case during the championship era, when Posey and so many homegrown players came up and made franchise history. There are other prospects that could be dangled, including one of the other Carsons, Seymour or Ragsdale, outfielder Grant McCray, and, of course, infielder-turned-outfielder Marco Luciano. Here’s the thing with Eldridge: If Devers will remain at first base long term (as Bob Melvin declared on Tuesday), why isn’t Eldrirdge playing the outfield in Sacramento? Could it be because he’s trade bait as a first baseman? We guess not. Mostly, it’s important for the 20-year-old to get daily reps anywhere in Triple-A.
Crowley: Eldridge is untouchable, but I think the Giants might be open to trading Whisenhunt under the right circumstances. A deal involving the left-hander is unlikely, but if Posey can acquire a starting pitcher with years of team control left – Twins right-hander and Bay Area native Joe Ryan makes sense – then a prospect package led by Whisenhunt is a price worth paying.
Which player (or players) from other organizations fit the Giants’ needs?
Shea: If Posey could swing it, and it would require a haul, a perfect acquisition is Cleveland’s Steven Kwan, the outfielder out of Fremont’s Washington High who’s an excellent contact hitter and defender and under team control two more years. The Guardians are .500-ish and would need to decide to sell, in which case they also have relievers Emmaunel Clasé and Cade Smith.
Baltimore’s Ryan O’Hearn spoke glowingly about the Giants at the All-Star Game, but he’s more of a first baseman than outfielder. Taj Bradley would provide rotation depth, and the Rays always are up for a trade. Speaking of Florida starters who could be dealt: Miami’s Sandy Alcántara. The A’s apparently are dangling starters JP Sears, Jeffrey Springs, and pricey Luis Severino, but they’ll do the Giants no favors, for obvious reasons.
Crowley: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks), Seth Lugo (Royals), and Bailey Falter (Pirates) all fit, but then again, so does every starting pitcher on the market. If the Giants seek a bat, Twins outfielder and 2022 Yankees playoff star Harrison Bader can fix some glaring flaws. He ranks 13th in MLB outfielders in Outs Above Average and has a .792 OPS against lefties this year.
If the Giants seek bullpen help, a pair of Rangers — lefty Hoby Milner and 39-year-old righty Chris Martin — make sense.
Do you think the Giants will make the playoffs this season? And how many games will the 2025 team win?
Shea: I’ll say yes, the Giants will sneak into the postseason with 88 wins. I am not about to doubt Posey. They’re on pace for 85, with plenty of games left with the Rockies, Pirates, Nationals, and Orioles, all last-place teams. Devers will hit down the stretch. His new buddy, Adames, turned around his season. Verlander might have figured it out. More production is needed from the outfield, but if Posey finds pitching depth, the Giants’ second playoff appearance in nine years is doable.
Crowley: The Giants have six games in the next 10 days against the Mets, and I think the team that gains an edge will ultimately snag the third wild-card spot in the National League. I’m convinced the NL Central will produce a wild-card team, and I think the Padres have enough talent to secure a spot, which leaves just one open playoff berth. The Giants have more pitching than the Mets, so unless New York lands at least one more quality arm, I’ll take Devers’ Giants over Juan Soto’s Mets with a final total of 87 wins.