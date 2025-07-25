I had been invited to the summit. Then, around a week after my colleague Rya Jetha and I published a story on “All-In” cohost and Trump AI and crypto czar David Sacks, the organizers disinvited me, citing a lack of space.

“America is the country that started the AI race,” Trump said from a gilded stage at Mellon Auditorium. “I’m here today to declare that America is going to win it.”

I was supposed to be a block away, where other media members were covering the Winning the AI Race summit hosted by the “All-In” podcast. There, the Silicon Valley A-list, including Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su, celebrated President Donald Trump’s AI executive orders, which demanded that the country fast-track building data centers and become the dominant nation in the technology. The president, who signed the orders that night, made an appearance at the event.

In short, it was the perfect place for a journalist to eavesdrop.

From a throne-like leather chair in the lobby of D.C.’s luxurious Waldorf Astoria on Wednesday, I watched billionaires field pitches from litigation-plagued founders, Trump administration officials widen their eyes at offerings from up-and-coming defense contractors, and lobbyists scheme to squeeze money from all the “America First” energy.

But while tech leaders were speaking in shimmering platitudes during panel sessions, they were undoubtedly saving their real feelings — and dealmaking — for off the stage. So I camped out a block away from the summit at the Waldorf Astoria bar, where billionaires, founders, and Trump‑world power brokers gathered to toast the country’s AI future (and figure out how to profit from it).

‘The Trump admin’s been good for us’

At around 6 p.m., five employees of one of the country’s largest commercial real estate firms sat down on teal velvet couches to my left and began a public strategy huddle on how best to monetize Trump’s America First initiatives.

The firm, which works with a range of blue-chip defense contractors, had decided it needed to win over the new wave of U.S. defense and hardware startups; i.e., the next generation of the military-industrial complex. It’s a sector that Trump donors like Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz have been flooding with money.

Among the ideas from the brainstorming session: make a killing by sourcing unused land for data centers; maintain flexibility with payment structure, since startups throw fits over high fees; and, if cards are played right, new defense customers would benefit the company’s institutional defense customers too.

The defense giants “want to know ‘what are we seeing from the really innovative companies?’” one of the employees said.

On the couch to my right, a prediction market founder, wearing blue-tinted sunglasses indoors, pitched the billionaire owner of a financial services company. “The Trump admin’s been good for us,” the founder bragged, before admitting that his company was embroiled in a bunch of pesky lawsuits.

He boasted about landing deals with sports leagues to launch prediction markets for games, but players can bet on themselves. “I don’t even know how you would discover it,” the billionaire countered. The founder assured him the company would use AI to track the players. The billionaire didn’t seem convinced of the technology, or that the lawsuits were really all that harmless.

They ended the meeting with some classic rich-guy small talk: $20,000 sports tickets, whether the billionaire would buy eBay, their deep-rooted anxieties about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The founder lowered his tone as he discussed the idea that AOC might run for president. “If she wins,” the founder sighed, “we’re all done.”

Later, a defense-tech startup founder pitched a member of the Trump administration at the table directly in front of me. They laughed about startups that refuse to sell weapons — “they’re crazy,” the founder said — and both agreed that Trump is good for business. The business, by the way, is killing.