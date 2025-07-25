When it comes to tipping, one of the Bay Area’s least affluent cities is its most generous

Pacifica and Milpitas have nearly the same median income — $67,000 versus $66,000 — but their tipping habits for food and drinks differ dramatically, at 15.2% and 12%, respectively.

On the other end of the spectrum, people in Redwood Shores — a Peninsula waterfront community along the western part of the Bay — tipped an average of 11.2% despite the area’s median salary of $66,000.

Payments processor Square, which analyzed tens of millions of transactions, found that the people of Antioch are the best tippers on food and drinks, leaving an average of 15.4%. Yet, they have among the lowest median income in the region, at $42,000, according to The Standard’s comparison.

There’s a common perception within the service industry that the richest people make the poorest tippers. That paradox seems to be playing out regionally, according to a comparison of Bay Area tipping data with median income.

Survey research generally doesn’t support the theory that affluence and generosity have an inverse relationship. Wealthier Americans self-reported higher tipping habits than middle- and low-income respondents in Pew’s 2023 study of tipping culture.

“Of course, we’re asking people what they say they do, as opposed to knowing what they really do, so who knows what that could mean,” noted Pew senior editor Drew DeSilver.

However, high-income respondents also expressed the least amount of confidence that they knew how much to tip in a given situation. Additionally, they said they were more likely to feel social pressure in deciding whether to tip at all. Age can also have an impact: Younger people were more likely to say they leave higher tips than older people, though they were also the least likely to leave any tip when ordering a drink at a bar.

To see the stingy-versus-generous scale on a hyper-local level, The Standard asked Square to break down the tip data by ZIP Code.