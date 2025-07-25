From Vallejo to Cooperstown: The winding road CC Sabathia took to baseball immortality

Raised an A’s fan, Sabathia envisioned being a big-leaguer in the Bay Area and had a feeling he’d be drafted by the Giants when they had two first-round picks in 1998, but they used the first on Tony Torcato of Woodland. Before their next pick, Cleveland nabbed Sabathia.

The 45-year-old lefty continues to embrace the time he spent playing in Cleveland and the Bronx, sandwiched around a quick stop in Milwaukee. He said he might not have been Hall-bound without the training and tutelage he received early in his career in Cleveland, where he won the 2007 Cy Young Award. Upon joining the Yankees, he found a permanent home for his family in Alpine, N.J., then won a 2009 World Series ring with New York.

“I can’t wait to celebrate,” Sabathia said, “and a lot of my speech is about the village that raised me from Vallejo.”

“This was the best decision I could have made, and I still live here and am part of this community. I think my career ends up different if I get drafted by the Giants and I’m around Vallejo all the time.”

“Me being so connected to that city, it’s good that I played on the East Coast. It’s good that I was a six-hour flight away,” he said. “I think had I been that close, my career probably would’ve turned out a little different. So, yeah, I mean, obviously, you watch what the Giants did, and I grew up a big A’s fan and went to a lot of Giants games too. But no, I think it played out the way it should have.

I asked Sabathia last week about his 19-year career and whether he ever thought about how his life would be different had he pitched so close to Vallejo, reminding him that the Giants went on to win three World Series titles while the Yankees won one.

The Giants had another opportunity in free agency before the 2009 season and made a strong pitch — imagine a rotation of Tim Lincecum, Matt Cain, Madison Bumgarner … and Sabathia — but Yankees GM Brian Cashman was prompted to add a seventh year to his offer and secure the deal.

For many big-leaguers, playing for a hometown team can be a challenge, with the pressures of constantly catering to friends and family. Sabathia would have faced additional pressures, having grown up in the Vallejo neighborhood of Country Club Crest — aka the Crest — where drugs, crime, and other dangers were commonplace.

Through it all, Sabathia never forgot his roots and continues to give back to Vallejo through his PitCCh In Foundation. In his fabulous 2020 documentary, he speaks of learning to pitch by throwing grapefruits in his grandmother’s backyard and details his parents’ separation, his father’s absence and struggles with HIV until his death in 2003, and his own bout with alcoholism.

If there were a young CC in Vallejo nowadays, facing similar hardships, would it be easier or tougher to follow a similar path to the big leagues?

“I think it’d be way tougher,” he said. “I think just the situation that I was in, with me and my mom and after my dad left, and then my grandmother. Obviously me playing three sports would have hurt me in this day and age. And not having the money to be able to get to LakePoint in Atlanta [where kids get opportunities to play in front of pro scouts and college coaches] and all these different showcases.

“Somebody would have had to come out and scouted me in Vallejo, or I would have had to find a way to get on one of these teams, somebody paying for me to get to one of these tournaments. So it would have been incredibly hard in this day and age for somebody like me, the way I came up, to make it. For sure.”