Which Valkyries must step up after Kayla Thornton’s crushing injury?

With only eight games for the Valkyries under her belt — interrupted by her key role in Italy’s EuroBasket bronze medal run — Zandalasini has already flashed a two-way impact that could make a difference in Golden State’s final 22 games. The 6-foot-2 forward averages 9.3 points per game and has notched three double-digit scoring performances, but it’s her three-point shooting ability that speaks volumes to her potential.

Heading into the All-Star break last weekend, Nakase was firm in her message: She wants her team to keep trusting the three-point shot, even through cold stretches. For a Golden State team that leads the league in three-point attempts but ranks second to last in percentage, Zandalasini’s efficiency from beyond the arc might be exactly what the Valkyries need to shift that balance. Through just eight games, Zandalasini is shooting 38.9% from three-point range, the second-best mark on the team, and is building on her reputation as one of the league’s premier perimeter threats. In 2024, she shot 44.3% from beyond the arc with the Minnesota Lynx, ranking sixth in the WNBA while helping power the league’s top three-point shooting team. As the Valkyries work to make long-range shooting a cornerstone of their offensive identity, Zandalasini’s presence on the wing should be a pivotal piece.