The best battles of 49ers camp are about to roar. Here they are

It was a small skirmish: a few shoves that lasted only about five seconds and saw a single swing from Lenoir. But consider it a moment that verified training camp had truly begun. Three practices in, competitive juices are clearly flowing — and that’s critical for a 49ers team with a depth chart to settle.

At Friday’s practice, perhaps the two most competitive 49ers locked horns after a play. Receiver Jauan Jennings and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who are both excellent at antagonizing opponents, had finally irritated each other enough to spark the first post-play fight of training camp.

New 49ers special teams coordinator Brant Boyer has designed the competition for maximum visibility. There’s a rapid-fire approach in front of the whole team, which star edge rusher Nick Bosa is enjoying watching . Moody and Joseph attempt the same kick in succession before the ball is moved back 10 yards.

One is already in full force. That’s the kicking competition, which pits incumbent Jake Moody against signee Greg Joseph. Both started 4-for-4 on Wednesday. Moody then missed one kick Friday from about 50 yards. Joseph missed twice, from about 40 yards and then from about 50.

Jennings and Lenoir aren’t necessarily battling for jobs — those two veterans are locked into their starting roles. But they’re both feisty tone-setters, and their kerfuffle helps signal that battles around the rest of the roster are ready to rage, especially once the 49ers don pads for the first time Monday.

“I think we have as many position spots open — on the final 53 and the practice squad — as we’ve had since probably 2018,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said this week. “If I could simplify my rambling: It’s time to get to work.”

“I want to see them kicking in the same wind direction, consistency, ball flight, [snap-to-kick] times,” Boyer said. “I want to let the team see them. I think it’s cool that everyone’s watching; that’s how you create pressure on the guys. I think it’s really good for competition.”

Following his 2024 struggles, Moody has ditched his three-step kicking approach for a two-step wind-up. As a result, Moody says, he’s lost a bit of power but gained control. That can translate into the consistency he’ll need to demonstrate to keep his job.

“I see a guy who lost his confidence a little, but I also see a guy who was injured half the year,” Boyer said. “He’s a super talented kid, and he just has to get his stinger back, so to speak. Greg Joseph is putting all the pressure that he can on him. That battle is gonna be fun to watch.”