San Francisco is a car city now. Sorry

And the more that starts spinning, the more San Francisco becomes the thing it claims to oppose.

And once car dependence starts, it tends to keep going. Pretty soon, motorists become a voting bloc; witness the contentious effort to recall Supervisor Joel Engardio over his role in converting a section of the Great Highway to a park. Drivers begin demanding that the city prioritize cars, and a city designed for cars makes cars more appealing. More drivers beget more driver-friendly policies, which encourage more driving. It’s a self-reinforcing cycle — a vroom loop, if you will.

The data is mounting: Car use is back up from pandemic dips to 2019 levels, transit use is at a historic low, and the parts of the city most conducive to private automobiles (the west, southeast, and north sides) are thriving, while once-busy, denser areas like downtown are stagnating. Efforts to redesign streets to force cars to share with bikes, people, and buses seem stalled. The mayor has reopened Market Street to Waymo and might do the same soon for Uber and Lyft.

But despite that legacy, San Francisco may be on the verge of becoming something else entirely: a car city.

In the oldest parts of San Francisco, the streets are narrow, the grid is idiosyncratic, and everything is hills. There’s a reason the city’s most famous cars get dragged along by cables. Topography, infrastructure, and self-image have long conspired to keep the automobile from being the people’s choice for getting around.

Car use is up, transit is down

In many ways, cars contradict San Francisco’s self-image. We are the capital of ornery progressivism and bike-riding outdoorishness. We love trains so much that we run restored trolleys from other cities on our tracks. That’s hardcore. Meanwhile, we are opposed to everything cars stand for: They emit carbon and fuel climate change; add to noise and light pollution; create public nuisances from sideshows to double-parked DoorDash drivers; and, most critically, they kill a lot of people.

But the city’s affinity for public transit, bikes, and walking has hit some speed bumps. Urbanites choose how they get around based on an intricate calculus: What’s easy? What’s fast? What’s comfortable? What’s affordable? If every other way to get around is less convenient and reliable, and forces people to confront the raw edges of urban life, then the car starts to look like a solution.

The story with city buses is less clear but still shows declines. Muni ridership peaked right around the dot-com bubble at the turn of this century — topping off at 754,000 average weekday riders. It stayed in the high 600,000 range until the pandemic. In 2024, four years after Covid, weekly average Muni ridership, though rising, was at 486,000.

Per capita, San Franciscans still use public transit more than residents of any other U.S. city except New York. But after Covid, transit use declined more here than anywhere else. In May 2019, BART turnstiles counted an average of 412,165 people every weekday. In May 2025, that number had plummeted to 170,293. Caltrain is carrying fewer than half as many people as it did in 2019.

That’s where we’re at. Our public transit system was built to move people to and from downtown, but because downtown is commercial, it’s vulnerable to economic cycles. It was full of technology workers, but Covid nudged those jobs to remote ones. It was full of big stores beckoning regional shoppers and tourists, and then those shoppers got scared away by crime and misery and captured by Amazon.

Other cities’ downtowns and transit systems recovered far better. “But San Francisco struggles, comparatively,” says Yonah Freemark, a researcher at the Housing and Communities Division at the Urban Institute. “It has not really expanded its transit system and has not been able to attract employers downtown, and it is a wealthier region with less of a working-class need to use transit.”

Car use, meanwhile, is back. For all the efforts the city has made to get people out of automobiles — erecting bike lanes and slow streets, launching bike share programs, and closing off entire boulevards to traffic — car ownership has held steady for decades, at around 70%. San Francisco drivers put a total of 9.4 million miles on their cars every day, just a touch shy of the same stat 25 years ago.

According to a survey by the SF Unified School District, 49% of all school trips are by car. In May, newly installed speed cameras captured nearly 100,000 people speeding at busy intersections around the city. And car commuters are still commuting: Bay Bridge tolls regularly exceed pre-pandemic levels, and the other bridges are close.

That’s before you consider the many cars operating as ride shares or private taxis. Whether Uber, Lyft, and Waymo are replacing transit rides with car rides isn’t clear, but it seems likely. The best analysis is from 2020, pre-Covid and before Waymo came to town, so it’s not especially helpful. These services probably worsen congestion and pollution, though some evidence suggests they complement transit use in certain corridors. Either way, they add more cars to the mix. Even robot cars, though exciting and futuristic and probably safer than human-driven ones, are just cars.

“If you plan for people and places, you get people and places. If you plan for cars and traffic, you get cars and traffic,” says Marcel Moran, a faculty fellow at the NYU Center for Urban Science and Progress. “If you’re in the avenues, the Richmond or the Sunset, the vast majority of the public right-of-way has been reserved for car movement and car storage.”

This divergence shows up most clearly in the city’s commercial landscape. The most vibrant recreational and shopping nodes are served best by car and transit, rather than transit alone. When it comes to shopping, citywide sales tax revenue has fallen 28% since 2020. Downtown took the hardest hits: The Financial District is down 38%, South of Market is down 42.6%, and Mid-Market dropped more than 80%. San Francisco Centre, the former Westfield Mall downtown, has lost nearly all of its tenants, and its owner gave the keys back to the bank.

Meanwhile, in Japantown — where parking is relatively easy and transit lines are plentiful — every storefront is full, and the walkways are shoulder-to-shoulder. Japantown is actually bringing in more sales tax revenue than it did in 2019; it also sits atop the biggest and most profitable SFMTA-owned parking lot in the city.

Similarly, Stonestown Galleria on the west side is the city’s hottest shopping, dining, and entertainment destination, supported by Asian restaurant chains and a vast late-night gaming and entertainment center. It’s also a commercial harbor surrounded by a sea of free parking — and, like Japantown, it’s outperforming its 2019 sales tax numbers.