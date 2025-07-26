However, Pandora found talking about it awkward and suggested people use tailored Google Forms to identify appropriate language instead.

In another episode, the pair discussed their first threesome together, weighed the pros and cons of waxing versus shaving, and broke down the art of dirty talk. Chesed suggested being hyper specific: “I will accept, like, ‘my dirty slut’ but not ‘you dirty slut.’”

Chesed and Pandora, both of whom prefer to use pseudonyms, have collectively slept with more than 170 people, mostly men. Orgies account for a lot of their body count.

“It was a really effective icebreaker,” said Chesed, also a 29-year-old East Bay slender brunette, during an episode of “ SlutStack ,” the duo’s 4-month-old podcast, which shares a name with their Substack newsletter. “I ended up covered in stars, which wasn’t really the goal.”

At a recent orgy, Pandora, a 29-year-old East Bay brunette, handed out “challenge passports” to fellow participants. They were sort of like X-rated Girl Scout Handbooks, she said, filled with naughty dares, like build a pyramid with six naked people or try a three-way kiss. Completed tasks would receive a gold star.

But “SlutStack” goes harder — double penetration harder — and still comes off sweeter, with a weirdly wholesome vibe for a sex podcast. Maybe it’s because Pandora and Chesed treat men as playmates rather than disposable props. They’re nerdier. Literate. They optimize orgies like engineers and maintain color-coded spreadsheets to track sexual partners .

Since launching, they’ve topped 105,000 downloads of the podcast, and amassed over 3,000 subscribers to the Substack, many of them paying $60 a year for private dispatches and a members-only Discord. Most listeners are in the Bay Area, elsewhere in California, New York, Texas, or Illinois, but Pandora and Chesed have fans as far afield as Australia and Ireland. In its graphic discussions of women embracing their horny sides, the podcast has garnered comparisons to “Call Her Daddy,” the early years. (RIP to Alex Cooper’s raunchier sidekick Sofia Franklyn.)

“There’s a lot of writing about sex and polyamory, but very little from women who enjoy orgies,” Chesed said. “We just started talking, and it felt like we should hit ‘record.’”

Grad school marked Pandora’s sexual awakening; later, when she moved to the Bay, she began attending Bonobo Network play parties and Aella’s “consensual non-consent” orgies, in which participants simulate rape fantasies. She met Chesed in 2023 at a mad-science-themed orgy in the East Bay, in which men wore lab coats and little else and women wore slutty student getups. They bonded over their shared kinks, and last January, the SlutStack newsletter was born.

Chesed, raised in a progressive Bay Area home, described herself as “naturally slutty,” though it took a while for her to go public about her kink.

The Slutstackers haven’t always been this outspoken. Pandora was raised in a Catholic family on the East Coast and signed an abstinence pledge in high school. “The sex-negative upbringing affected me,” she said, noting that she initially struggled to reach orgasm with partners.

For Paul Crowley, 54, an AI security engineer and SlutStack subscriber, Pandora and Chesed help normalize a lifestyle that many find aberrant. “I hugely appreciate that they’re talking about the way that we live,” he said of kink-positive people. “I love hearing about Chesed’s relationship with her husband — those guys are so great and wholesome in their wonderful sluttiness.”

“They’re channeling a real subculture — one of sexual freedom, kink, play parties, and shared lovers — that many have heard about but few access directly,” she said.

Marie Thouin, a San Rafael-based relationship coach and author of “ What Is Compersion ?,” a book about compassionate non-monogamy, praised “SlutStack” for being “raw, playful, and grounded in lived experience rather than theory.”

Their show has earned them a growing Bay Area following, alongside the growing ranks of women podcasting and blogging about their sexual lives in graphic detail. These include Aella , a former camgirl and prolific sex researcher and escort, whose Knowingless Substack has a cult following among techies; Amy Baldwin and April Lampert, sex educators who host “Shameless Sex”; and therapist Emily Morse’s “Sex with Emily” podcast.

The pair, who work in engineering and healthcare fields, are not professional hosts. They’ll pause mid-story to say, “Let’s take that off mic.” The audio can be glitchy. They get sidetracked talking about their favorite yogurt brands. It’s chaotic, intimate, and incredibly X-rated — but gives off sleepover-with-your-bestie vibes.

Each podcast episode riffs on what’s on their mind, with topics ranging from saving anal sex for marriage to delivering lube via Uber Courier to the size of Chesed’s husband’s penis. (Both hosts have partaken.)

They’re refreshingly open about the unsexy, messy parts of the poly lifestyle. “We get messages saying you helped me feel more comfortable about this,” said Chesed. “That feels very warm and fuzzy.” They always close the podcast with a “moment of sexual gratitude,” a climax in which they recount their best sex that week. In April, Pandora’s was her post-Ph.D. sex. “I was pretty sleep-deprived, [so we did] a scene where I got to be sleepy,” she said. “The somnophilia thing is one of my favorite kinks.”

Jacob, 40, a monogam-ish engineer for a San Francisco startup, became a paid subscriber a couple of months ago. “It’s nice to see the emphasis on prioritizing the well-being of whoever you’re sleeping with as opposed to trying to get laid,” he said. He particularly likes the abundance of aftercare, cuddles, and mental health check-ins that are referenced in Slutlandia.

SlutStack straddles a specific Bay Area Venn diagram connecting the tech and kink crowds with “rationalists,” who anchor themselves in reason and evidence-based belief systems, even in matters of sex and love. At one recent play party Chesed attended, “people were literally talking about AI safety mid-orgy,” she said..

The boundaries between scenes are blurry, said Pandora, who called herself a “baby rationalist.” “Some people come to the orgies with no interest in rationalism, and then they get curious. It’s a multi-directional pipeline.”

Pandora created an elaborate data visualization of everyone she’s shagged, as an assignment for a design class she audited in grad school. “We had to do a personal geography project. … My class was fascinated but very accepting,” she said. “Putting a face and vibe to sluttiness helps spread the gospel.”

“I really liked the statistical aspect,” said Alicia Davon, a San Francisco-based relationship and tantra coach. “The Bay Area loves information and experiments. … They’re hungry for content about sex that’s tasteful and high-quality.” She pointed to the eight-hour-orgy discussion on “SlutStack” as an example. “What stood out was their neutrality. It wasn’t trying to make people feel a certain way. It was just well done, detailed, and specific.”

Though little is too risque to discuss on the show, some conversations are left on the cutting-room floor. “We wanted to discuss our calendaring systems, because it’s really hard to be slutty without having a robust calendar management system,” said Chesed. “We talked about that for 12 minutes, and my husband was like, ‘This is too boring. You cannot put this on your podcast.’”

Their empire is beginning to grow beyond podcasting, with Pandora hosting orgies IRL. “It’s rewarding,” she said, “but it’s a surprising amount of work: STI testing, food, dossiers, setup …” For one gangbang, she was short on mattresses, so she borrowed tri-folds from a friend on the orgy circuit. “They’re a community resource.”

For the fall, they’re planning to add interviews with sex workers and “slutty pregnant friends,” as well as explore “slutty marriage dynamics.”

Their fans are waiting. “They have the potential to be bigger than Aella, because they’re not as polarizing,” said Jacob. “There’s a little bit of something for everyone.”

For Crowley, the appeal is how they’ve redefined the term “slut” — it can be a slur, he said, “but it’s been reclaimed as a term we’re happy to use about ourselves.”

As their reach expands, the duo are aware of the risks of exposure. Pandora hopes her family won’t find the podcast, but “it wouldn’t be the end of the world.” Chesed’s brother unexpectedly found it (“He’s supportive but not listening,” she said), but she worries about her employer finding out. “I don’t want to lose my normie job. And I don’t want to be physically harmed. That’s the line.”