James Lok, a former Benu sous-chef, and Zack Schwab, who has worked in New York City, launched Schlock’s as a pop-up in 2020. They opened their Fell Street shop in 2021 and will soon have a second on California Street.



The review: If ever a bagel has needed zhuzhing, it would be the plain bagel at Schlok’s, which, without cream cheese, tasted — well — plain, bordering on flat. A puffy specimen, it had a texture that leaned toward squishy. The everything bagel was really a “two thing” bagel — with just a dusting of poppy and sesame seeds on top (an intentional attempt to mimic New York’s famous Ess-a-Bagel) and only the rogue bit of toasted garlic and onion on the bottom. 1263 Fell St., NoPa