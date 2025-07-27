Amid San Francisco’s coldest, foggiest, windiest summer in decades, the urge to wriggle out of the marine layer’s clutches is unavoidable. Fortunately, there’s a place three hours north of San Francisco that offers an abundance of heat, easy access to nature, and several excellent places to get a beer afterward.

That place is Chico, the underappreciated Sacramento Valley city backed against the Sierra Nevada foothills. If you’ve thought of it as little more than a midsize college town, you’re missing one of the best destinations for escaping the coast’s relentless chill.

Even by California standards, it’s an outdoorsy town. Chief among Chico’s many treasures is Bidwell Park, a finger-shaped jewel more than three times the size of Golden Gate Park that extends from the middle of town to the Sierra foothills.

No other U.S. urban park encompasses as much rugged wilderness as Bidwell. “A person could hike this park for decades and still not see it all,” said Shane Romain, Chico’s parks and natural resources manager.