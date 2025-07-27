Of the 33,000 athletes who registered for the San Francisco Marathon this weekend, over 200 are running in the race’s nonbinary gender division, one of the first of its kind for any major race in the world.

While Bay 2 Breakers allowed runners to identify as nonbinary during its race in 2022, organizers didn’t offer the age group recognition or prizes reserved for male- and female-identifying runners. Later that year, though, the SF Marathon launched its nonbinary division, complete with all the markings of the other competitive categories.

“It’s not a hard thing to do from a race perspective, in terms of keeping track of overall winners and division winners,” said Lauri Abrahamsen, the marathon’s race director. “You register and you pick who you are, and we track you. It’s not rocket science.”

Athletes say that having just two gender categories to choose from, as was the case before 2022, brought about uncomfortable feelings during what is meant to be an inclusive community event.