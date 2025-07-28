One of San Francisco’s top Italian dining teams will debut a new restaurant in a high-profile space at the Ferry Building.

The crew behind A16, the pizza and pasta spot with three locations across the Bay Area and Napa, will open Lucania, a concept inspired by southern Italy, in the second half of 2026. It will take over the vacant space at the front of the historic food hall that was occupied for nearly two decades by MarketBar Cafe until its abrupt closure in April 2020.

The nearly 3,000-square-foot space has a massive patio that the team is renovating in the hopes of echoing the experience of dining al fresco at an Italian piazza. Noting the plan to renovate the Embarcadero Plaza just across from the Ferry Building, owner Shelley Lindgren says she’s excited for Lucania to play a role in downtown San Francisco’s recovery. “It’s almost like a front-row seat,” she says. “This is what we want more of in this city.”