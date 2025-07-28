Brock Purdy becomes a dad, returns to dazzle at 49ers training camp

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”
Brock Purdy became a dad last week, announced it to the world Monday morning, then delivered a practice full of vintage moments behind center in the 49ers’ most intense training camp session yet.
Purdy and his wife, Jenna, publicized the birth of their daughter, Millie Joleen Purdy, via Instagram.
“Life just became a whole lot sweeter,” the couple wrote.
This was the good news 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had hinted at the day prior, and the explanation for why Purdy missed Friday’s practice.
It’s the latest major life event in an absolute whirlwind of a stretch for the star quarterback, who recently signed a long-term contract with the 49ers worth up to $265 million. The ink on that deal dried just over three years after the 49ers selected Purdy with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Since that moment, Purdy has dazzled his way from irrelevance to stardom — and as evidenced by the way he has started this camp, it certainly seems he’s hungry for more.
Purdy’s best play Monday came as he sprinted to his right, away from the 49ers’ pass rush. The defense figured he’d simply throw the ball away. But suddenly, Purdy uncorked a laser back toward the middle of the field. It surprised even veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson, who initially thought it was an inaccurate pass intended for him. It was actually a perfect throw to rookie Jordan Watkins, who caught the ball in stride and reversed field on the unsuspecting defense.
Coaches discourage most quarterbacks from throwing back across the grain like that. It’s typically deemed too risky in the world of supersonic NFL defenses, where windows shut much more quickly than they do in college ball. There was a time when Shanahan yelled in protest of such an attempt from Purdy, too. But during a 2023 game in Jacksonville, it took only a few seconds for Shanahan’s objection to become an endorsement. He just had to see Purdy’s cross-field throw land in receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s hands for a touchdown.
Ever since then, Shanahan has accepted that a big part of what’s vaulted Purdy to his current heights is the 25-year-old QB’s uncanny success rate in executing plays that coaches think shouldn’t work. Purdy completes on-schedule plays — a must for a tactician as particular as Shanahan — but can also succeed when the script doesn’t work.
That’s why Purdy is a franchise quarterback and was perhaps the biggest draw on a day featuring a lot of action at the 49ers’ training facility.
Monday marked the first time in 2025 that the 49ers donned pads for practice, a major intensification. This allowed for the first one-on-one drills of camp, which saw rookie defensive tackle CJ West generate buzz among observers and the coaching staff.
“I wasn’t [in that corner of the field], but I heard he did a really nice job over there,” 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said of West. “I’m excited to get to the tape to see it.”
When Saleh pops on the film, he’ll see the 320-pound West dominating five interior offensive linemen, including starting 49ers right guard Dominick Puni. West startled Puni with a violent punch before moving him backward. He also showcased an effective swim move, notable for a player who was best known for stopping the run in college. Anything West can give the 49ers in the pass-rushing department as a rookie would be a welcome plus.
“He’s like a little fire hydrant, right?” Saleh said, referencing West’s stout frame. “But he’s powerful. He’s got heavy hands. He’s going to be fine. He’s like a lot of rookies — there are so many things that they’re learning, especially on the interior of the D-line, where it’s a game within a game. The first thing they learn is pocket push, and then they learn how to capture an edge and rush from there.”
West may be joined, at least occasionally, on the interior pass rush by fellow rookie Mykel Williams. Although he’s technically a defensive end, the 49ers envision early advantages for Williams when he rushes against guards. The first-round pick bowled over reserve interior lineman Zack Johnson during a one-on-one drill before confronting a much more daunting opponent — future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams — in 11-on-11 action.
On at least two occasions, that matchup proved fruitful for the youngster. He destabilized the left tackle twice, using his long arms to generate pushback power off the snap.
“Mykel’s a huge dude,” Trent Williams said last week. “You generally don’t see guys that size on the edge. It sucks having to base block guys with arms as long as your legs. I think he has a chance to be a really good player in this NFL. I think he has a chance to be dominant.
“He has the best coach in the league pushing him. You get to learn from some of the best guys to learn from — obviously Nick [Bosa]. I’m happy to see how he turns out. I think he’s got all the tools to be an All-Pro.”
Bosa also had a nice day, converging on Purdy at least three times. Because defenders aren’t allowed to make contact with quarterbacks at practice, it’s impossible to know how many of those plays would’ve been sacks in a game — but it is also worth noting that Purdy’s escapability would’ve given Bosa a literal run for his money.
In addition to that reverse-direction toss to Watkins, Purdy delivered several big throws when under pressure. He managed to sneak one past linebacker Fred Warner’s outstretched hand to receiver Ricky Pearsall, who made a sliding catch over the middle of the field. He tossed another to Robinson on a deep crosser, digging the 49ers’ offense out of a 3rd-and-15 hole in the first scrimmage-style drive of camp.
And before all that, there was a long touchdown to tight end George Kittle, a 75-yard catch-and-run that set the tone for this competitive practice.
Practice notes
• Receiver Jauan Jennings, who left Sunday’s practice with a calf issue, did not participate Monday. But he did take in the last part of practice and was not visibly limping as he walked out to the practice field.
In another good sign pertaining to Jennings’ health, the 49ers released receiver Quintez Cephus, whom they’d brought aboard to bolster numbers at the position after Jacob Cowing strained his hamstring last week. Pearsall has since returned to duty, and the 49ers were able to jettison Cephus because Jennings’ injury doesn’t appear serious.
• The 49ers will practice once more before Wednesday’s day off. Then they’ll go through another three-day stretch before the first preseason game week of this camp. The Denver Broncos will visit the 49ers for a joint practice Aug. 7 before playing a game against them two days later. It’ll be a chance for the 49ers to greet old friends such as Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, both of whom are now Broncos.