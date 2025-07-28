Brock Purdy becomes a dad, returns to dazzle at 49ers training camp

This was the good news 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had hinted at the day prior, and the explanation for why Purdy missed Friday’s practice.

Brock Purdy became a dad last week, announced it to the world Monday morning, then delivered a practice full of vintage moments behind center in the 49ers’ most intense training camp session yet.

It’s the latest major life event in an absolute whirlwind of a stretch for the star quarterback, who recently signed a long-term contract with the 49ers worth up to $265 million. The ink on that deal dried just over three years after the 49ers selected Purdy with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Since that moment, Purdy has dazzled his way from irrelevance to stardom — and as evidenced by the way he has started this camp, it certainly seems he’s hungry for more.

Purdy’s best play Monday came as he sprinted to his right, away from the 49ers’ pass rush. The defense figured he’d simply throw the ball away. But suddenly, Purdy uncorked a laser back toward the middle of the field. It surprised even veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson, who initially thought it was an inaccurate pass intended for him. It was actually a perfect throw to rookie Jordan Watkins, who caught the ball in stride and reversed field on the unsuspecting defense.