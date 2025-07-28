The Standard’s Sports Quiz: Giants trade deadline deals

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”

The MLB trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m., leaving Giants executive Buster Posey with a limited amount of time to shake up the team’s roster.

Posey has already executed the biggest blockbuster of the summer, trading for former Red Sox star Rafael Devers in a shocking June deal. The transaction didn’t transform the Giants in ways that Posey hoped, so it remains unclear if and how the first-year president of baseball operations plans to operate over the next few days.

The Giants have traditionally been one of baseball’s most active teams at the deadline, and this week’s Standard Sports Quiz offers you the chance to test your knowledge of some of the team’s biggest moves over the last two decades.