Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Sports

The Standard’s Sports Quiz: Giants trade deadline deals

How will Buster Posey's first deadline stack up against the ones overseen by predecessors including Farhan Zaidi, Bobby Evans, and Brian Sabean?

The image features bold, stylized text saying "SPORTS QUIZ," with colorful question marks, sports equipment, and cartoon-style hands on a green background.
Source: Kyle Victory / The Standard
By Kerry Crowley

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”

The MLB trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m., leaving Giants executive Buster Posey with a limited amount of time to shake up the team’s roster.

Posey has already executed the biggest blockbuster of the summer, trading for former Red Sox star Rafael Devers in a shocking June deal. The transaction didn’t transform the Giants in ways that Posey hoped, so it remains unclear if and how the first-year president of baseball operations plans to operate over the next few days.

The Giants have traditionally been one of baseball’s most active teams at the deadline, and this week’s Standard Sports Quiz offers you the chance to test your knowledge of some of the team’s biggest moves over the last two decades.

Think you remember all of the deals Brian Sabean, Bobby Evans, and Farhan Zaidi pulled off? Now’s your chance to find out.

Kerry Crowley can be reached at kcrowley@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

San Francisco GiantsSportsSportsSports Quiz