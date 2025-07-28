Win tickets to the Pointer Sisters, Damian and Stephen Marley at Stern Grove Festival

Get “So Excited,” we’ve got more tickets to Stern Grove Festival!
The Standard is hooking up 50 lucky winners with a pair of tickets to two August shows at Stern Grove Festival, featuring Oakland’s own the Pointer Sisters and genre-bending reggae legends, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Stephen Marley.
The iconic Pointer Sisters will take the stage on Sunday, August 10, with rapper Lyrics Born and KALW DJ LadyRyan rounding out the lineup.
Reggae royalty brothers Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Stephen Marley kick off Stern Grove’s Big Picnic Weekend on Saturday, August 16, carrying on Bob Marley’s spirit. Reggae singer J Boog opens the show, while DJ Henroc will keep the good vibes going all day.
Enter to win a pair of bundled tickets, and stay tuned for our final giveaway: Diana Ross.
Can’t make it to the show? Don’t miss a beat and tune in to our exclusive festival livestream on SFStandard.com, YouTube, and X at 2 p.m. PST on Sunday, August 10.
Good luck!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., of legal age of majority and have access to the internet and a valid email address. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply.