In The Standard’s “Life in Seven Songs” live show last month at the 2025 Aspen Ideas Festival, Isaacson, a former editor of Time and president of the Aspen Institute, sat down with host Sophie Bearman to tell his own story: what drives the biographer behind our most polarizing geniuses.

He has asked sweeping questions about what makes visionaries and technocrats click: how they manage to see what we miss, and where they want to take humanity next.

The journalist and biographer has trailed Elon Musk across a Tesla factory floor. He listened to Steve Jobs retell his whirlwind life story in the weeks before his death. He chased Leonardo da Vinci and Benjamin Franklin back through the centuries, from their public triumphs to their most intimate notebook entries.

‘Money-making engine’

It was 1967. Inside the bustling Preservation Hall at the heart of New Orleans’ French Quarter, Sweet Emma Barrett was all the rage.

“They made it a money-making engine,” Isaacson said. It’s only fitting that he’s made a career shadowing Silicon Valley wizards spinning up money-making engines of their own.

“She wasn’t all that sweet,” Isaacson quipped six decades later, his wrinkles blooming into a smile. He remembered the Preservation Hall crowd tossing dollar bills into a hat late into the night, keeping the song requests flowing alongside the applause. One request — at $5, 500% the price of a usual ask — always topped the list: “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

Most nights, 15-year-old Isaacson wove between the benches to the front row. Onstage was Sweet Emma, a fiery 70-year-old New Orleans institution whose entire frame seemed to bounce as her hands capered across the keyboard. He curled up on the floor, practically at her feet.

‘Those demons that still may be lurking’

Jobs was gravely ill. Isaacson was beside him, writing the story of his life.

Away from the public eye and fortune-telling about the products that would shape our future, the tech titan had turned to music as his way to hold on. “All his songs. He played them over and over when he was dying,” Isaacson remembered.

Isaacson asked most of the questions across their scores of interviews, but Jobs had one of his own as he lay dying. “If the building catches on fire — and you can save only one set of originals — would you save: the Beatles or the Stones or Dylan?”

Jobs’ own answer was clear. “My model of business is the Beatles,” he had told “60 Minutes” in 2003. At the launch of the iPhone, he played “Lovely Rita” as the crowd erupted in applause. But if Isaacson could get behind Jobs’ genius, he was slower to get behind Jobs’ taste.

“I ended up being a Stones person,” Isaacson remembered. In college, he had fallen in love with “Sympathy for the Devil.”