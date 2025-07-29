Kawakami: Mykel Williams, Ricky Pearsall, and a 49ers camp with early momentum

Maybe most significantly, as the 49ers try to move themselves into a new era of contention with a new set of potential stars, their prized rookie defensive linemen have not disappointed so far.



Williams immediately has been granted the starting defensive end spot opposite Nick Bosa, the first time in several years that a 49ers rookie has earned a Day 1 first-team nod. Saleh smiled when I asked if this decision even merited a discussion among the coaches.



“Even if it was a discussion, it doesn’t take long,” Saleh said. “Just look at him, right? He’s very powerful. He’s got great hands. He’s got great leverage. He has great flexibility to go inside and out. He’s unique in that regard, which we knew and which is why we were so excited to go get him.”



At least for now, Williams is not a classic edge rusher like Bosa. In fact, Williams looks most comfortable rushing from inside — where he’ll likely be most passing downs, with Bryce Huff getting the edge spot and Williams using his 6-foot-5 frame to harry the throwing lanes. But Williams’ versatility, as Saleh noted, is already valuable, and he presumably will only get better as an outside pass rusher as he gains experience.



Second-round draft pick Alfred Collins also had his moments Monday, but missing all of the offseason program with a calf injury seems to have slowed his progress a bit. That’s not as big a deal for the 49ers right now, because West looked truly ferocious in his one-on-one drills Monday. West, who is listed at 6-2 but looks much shorter because he’s often standing next to Collins and Williams, blasted off the ball and wavered several offensive linemen in his reps, including stalwart right guard Dominick Puni.



“I mean, he’s like a little fire hydrant, right?” Saleh said of West. “But he’s powerful. He’s got heavy hands.”