Tsunami alert: Dangerous waves, flooding could hit SF

San Francisco officials are advising residents to stay out of the ocean and keep away from beaches, piers, and other coastal locations due to tsunami waves currently rolling in from the Northern Pacific.
But take a breath: Experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration do not expect the impacts to be significant in the Bay Area.
Still, officials warn that “dangerous currents” are expected to arrive around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. No evacuation orders have been issued, but local emergency officials said they are monitoring the situation and may send additional alerts.
A tsunami advisory has been issued along the U.S. West Coast. That means there’s “potential for strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very near the water,” according to the National Weather Service. It also brings a risk of flooding in beach and harbor areas.
The advisory was upgraded from an earlier tsunami watch, which came after a ferocious deep sea earthquake off the coast of Kamchatka, Russia.
The 8.7-magnitude temblor was a “thrust earthquake,” according to Dave Snider, tsunami warning coordinator for the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska.
“That means it’s moving from the bottom of the ocean upward and lifting that ocean column up in a significant way over a large area of the ocean,” he said. Tsunami waves can travel up to 600 miles per hour in deep water, but slow down as they near land, he explained.
What can the Bay Area expect? Snider said he and fellow trackers usually look at Crescent City as the tsunami bellwether for Northern California.
“In this case, it looks like we’re not expecting inundating-level water to arrive in Crescent City,” he said. “We are going to see some impactful waves across the coastlines — just not reaching up very high into dry land for most areas.”
As of Tuesday night, the “max tsunami height” forecast for San Francisco was expected to be less than a foot.
A more serious tsunami warning was in effect for Hawaii and parts of Alaska, where “impactful tsunami water” was arriving as Snider spoke with The Standard.
Just before 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, NWS officials added a warning for the coastal area that spans from the Oregon-California border south to Cape Mendocino.
For the latest information, check NOAA’s Tsunami Warning System webpage and follow NWS Tsunami Alerts on X. Local updates can be found at sf.gov/readysf.