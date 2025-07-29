Tsunami alert: Dangerous waves, flooding could hit SF

San Francisco officials are advising residents to stay out of the ocean and keep away from beaches, piers, and other coastal locations due to tsunami waves currently rolling in from the Northern Pacific.

But take a breath: Experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration do not expect the impacts to be significant in the Bay Area.

Still, officials warn that “dangerous currents” are expected to arrive around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. No evacuation orders have been issued, but local emergency officials said they are monitoring the situation and may send additional alerts.

A tsunami advisory has been issued along the U.S. West Coast. That means there’s “potential for strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very near the water,” according to the National Weather Service. It also brings a risk of flooding in beach and harbor areas.