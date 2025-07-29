A water pipe burst this month at the Asian Art Museum, forcing staff to close many of the galleries, including the entire third floor, until further notice, The Standard has learned. No artwork or artifacts were damaged, according to Freesia Lee, a spokesperson for the museum.

Angela Yip, a spokesperson for the city, which contracts insurance for the museum, estimates that remediation could cost up to $3.5 million.

Security personnel discovered the leak around 2 a.m. on July 19. A bolt holding two pipes together failed in the fourth-floor ceiling, where the museum’s offices are located.

The leak damaged sections of all three of the museum’s gallery floors, as well as the offices. The third floor, which exhibits work from South Asia, the Himalayas, Persia, and China, is closed until further notice.

“Some spaces are easy fixes; some require extra diligence to ensure the art remains safe,” Lee said. “We are confident enough, though, to keep doors open to the public.”