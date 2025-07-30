Skip to main content
19 fun events this week, from dog surfing to Grateful Dead after-parties to a Labubu rave

Which events are worth checking out this week? We'll help you choose.

A dog with blue-tinted fur and sunglasses rides a surfboard, while a person in a wetsuit assists from behind. They are surrounded by ocean waves.
Get ready for ruff water. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

Kindness Crawl SF

A roving band of joy-makers will walk from the Ferry Building through the city sharing flowers, affirmations, and spontaneous kindness to strangers.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, July 31, 10 a.m.
Address
Ferry Building

Grateful Gathering block party

Dead & Company weekend kicks off with live music, art, photo booths, and vendors in adorable Yerba Buena Lane.

The image shows people dancing outdoors at a festival, with colorful banners and trees in the background. A man with long hair joyfully moves barefoot.
This weekend is full of events for Deadheads. | Source: Kim Komenich/Getty Images
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, July 31, 4 to 9 p.m.
Address
Yerba Buena Lane

I Hate Children magic show

A snarky magician invites kids onstage to be roasted while they help with his illusions — plus Champagne for the parents — at this family-ish comedy at Chinatown's Great Star Theater.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 8, 1 p.m.
Address
Great Star Theater, 636 Jackson St.

Shakedown Street marketplace

A 200-foot stretch of JFK Promenade fills with Deadhead vendors and art as the city goes full tie-dye for GD60 weekend — and you don't need a ticket.

Website
Details
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 1, to Sunday, Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m.
Address
JFK Promenade

Dead & Company GG Park shows

There are still limited tickets for the 60th anniversary concerts in Golden Gate Park, with the Dead backed up by Billy Strings, Sturgill Simpson, and Trey Anastasio Band.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 1, to Sunday, Aug. 3, 4 p.m.
Address
Polo Fields at Golden Gate Park

North Beach First Fridays

Grant and Columbus avenues come alive with gallery pop-ups, jazz, poetry readings, open houses, and Jerry Day tributes across more than 15 venues.

Website
Details
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 1, 5 p.m.
Address
Multiple venues

Awesome Orchestra at Thrive City

A 100-plus-piece orchestra plays sports anthems and classical tunes at this free concert outside the Chase Center.

Website
Free Tickets
Address
Friday, Aug. 1, 6 p.m.
Address
Thrive City

Founder Beach Club

Startup founders and builders kick it by the bonfire at this beach party featuring fire dancers, ice cream pop-ups, and epic sunset views, cohosted by Outgoers’ Josh Constine.

Website
Details
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 1, 6 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Labubu rave

Dance for consumerism at this kitschy party in the Castro dedicated to the super-trendy little Chinese fashion monsters.

A person holds four plush toys in pastel and brown colors, each with big eyes and bunny ears. One toy wears sunglasses. The person’s nails are painted, and they wear rings.
Bring your favorite Labubu to this rave. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 1, 10 p.m.
Address
QBar, 456 Castro St.

Starjunk 95

Brownies & Lemonade bring Tokyo’s Starjunk 95 and his manic retro-futurist energy to 1015 Folsom in a show for bouncy anime techno fans.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 1, 10 p.m.
Address
1015 Folsom St.

World Dog Surfing Championships

Watch the world’s gnarliest dogs surf Pacifica beach alongside a canine costume contest and other cool pet activities.

Two dogs wearing green wetsuits and goggles are surfing together on a single surfboard riding a small wave.
These pups are going for gold. | Source: TasteTV/Jack Owicki
Website
Details
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m.
Address
Pacifica State Beach

Renegade craft fair

Shop 250-plus indie artists, designers, and food vendors at this massive hipster fair at Fort Mason that’s always a crowd favorite.

Website
Details
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd.

LoveFest SF

Resurrecting the old Civic Center LoveFest, this slightly smaller block party features 20 house and techno DJs — including Dials, Bisi, and the Opulent Temple crew — and is cohosted by Outgoers.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
730 Larkin St.
‘The Princess Bride’ at the SF Symphony

The perfect afternoon date: The cult classic film plays at Davies Hall, while the SF Symphony provides the score.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 2, 3 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2 p.m.
Address
Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave.

Sanctum III underground rave

There’s an all-black dress code (sunglasses suggested) for techno, hard techno, and trance in a secret central SF location, hosted by the Cave Rave crew.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Playa-bound trunk show

The free Beyond The Fence trunk show features dozens of Burning Man-style fashion and gear vendors, alongside cocktails and DJs, so you can stock up before you head into the dust.

Website
Details
Date and time
Sunday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m.
Address
The Midway, 900 Marin St.

Michael Franti at Stern Grove

Feel-good reggae masters Michael Franti & Spearhead play the redwood grove. Pick up free tickets Saturday at the GG Park Carousel or REI.

Website
Details
Date and time
Sunday, Aug. 3, 1 p.m.
Address
19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard

Maya Jane Coles poolside dance party

The British producer and DJ phenomenon plays hypnotic house beats at the Phoenix Hotel.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Aug. 3, 1 p.m.
Address
Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

Polish Ambassador spins Grateful Dead house

The jumpsuit king brings Dead-inspired beats for a funky late-night after-party following the last of the GG Parkshows.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Aug. 3, 10 p.m.
Address
Public Works, 161 Erie St.

Josh Constine can be reached at [email protected]

