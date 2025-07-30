19 fun events this week, from dog surfing to Grateful Dead after-parties to a Labubu rave

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).
Kindness Crawl SF
A roving band of joy-makers will walk from the Ferry Building through the city sharing flowers, affirmations, and spontaneous kindness to strangers.
- Date and time
- Thursday, July 31, 10 a.m.
- Address
- Ferry Building
Grateful Gathering block party
Dead & Company weekend kicks off with live music, art, photo booths, and vendors in adorable Yerba Buena Lane.
- Date and time
- Thursday, July 31, 4 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Yerba Buena Lane
I Hate Children magic show
A snarky magician invites kids onstage to be roasted while they help with his illusions — plus Champagne for the parents — at this family-ish comedy at Chinatown's Great Star Theater.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 8, 1 p.m.
Shakedown Street marketplace
A 200-foot stretch of JFK Promenade fills with Deadhead vendors and art as the city goes full tie-dye for GD60 weekend — and you don't need a ticket.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 1, to Sunday, Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m.
- Address
- JFK Promenade
Dead & Company GG Park shows
There are still limited tickets for the 60th anniversary concerts in Golden Gate Park, with the Dead backed up by Billy Strings, Sturgill Simpson, and Trey Anastasio Band.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 1, to Sunday, Aug. 3, 4 p.m.
North Beach First Fridays
Grant and Columbus avenues come alive with gallery pop-ups, jazz, poetry readings, open houses, and Jerry Day tributes across more than 15 venues.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 1, 5 p.m.
- Address
- Multiple venues
Awesome Orchestra at Thrive City
A 100-plus-piece orchestra plays sports anthems and classical tunes at this free concert outside the Chase Center.
- Website
- Free Tickets
- Address
- Friday, Aug. 1, 6 p.m.
- Address
- Thrive City
Founder Beach Club
Startup founders and builders kick it by the bonfire at this beach party featuring fire dancers, ice cream pop-ups, and epic sunset views, cohosted by Outgoers’ Josh Constine.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 1, 6 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
Labubu rave
Dance for consumerism at this kitschy party in the Castro dedicated to the super-trendy little Chinese fashion monsters.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 1, 10 p.m.
- Address
- QBar, 456 Castro St.
Starjunk 95
Brownies & Lemonade bring Tokyo’s Starjunk 95 and his manic retro-futurist energy to 1015 Folsom in a show for bouncy anime techno fans.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 1, 10 p.m.
- Address
- 1015 Folsom St.
World Dog Surfing Championships
Watch the world’s gnarliest dogs surf Pacifica beach alongside a canine costume contest and other cool pet activities.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m.
- Address
- Pacifica State Beach
Renegade craft fair
Shop 250-plus indie artists, designers, and food vendors at this massive hipster fair at Fort Mason that’s always a crowd favorite.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LoveFest SF
Resurrecting the old Civic Center LoveFest, this slightly smaller block party features 20 house and techno DJs — including Dials, Bisi, and the Opulent Temple crew — and is cohosted by Outgoers.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Address
- 730 Larkin St.
‘The Princess Bride’ at the SF Symphony
The perfect afternoon date: The cult classic film plays at Davies Hall, while the SF Symphony provides the score.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 2, 3 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2 p.m.
Sanctum III underground rave
There’s an all-black dress code (sunglasses suggested) for techno, hard techno, and trance in a secret central SF location, hosted by the Cave Rave crew.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
Playa-bound trunk show
The free Beyond The Fence trunk show features dozens of Burning Man-style fashion and gear vendors, alongside cocktails and DJs, so you can stock up before you head into the dust.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m.
- Address
- The Midway, 900 Marin St.
Michael Franti at Stern Grove
Feel-good reggae masters Michael Franti & Spearhead play the redwood grove. Pick up free tickets Saturday at the GG Park Carousel or REI.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Aug. 3, 1 p.m.
Maya Jane Coles poolside dance party
The British producer and DJ phenomenon plays hypnotic house beats at the Phoenix Hotel.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Aug. 3, 1 p.m.
- Address
- Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.
Polish Ambassador spins Grateful Dead house
The jumpsuit king brings Dead-inspired beats for a funky late-night after-party following the last of the GG Parkshows.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Aug. 3, 10 p.m.
- Address
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.