19 fun events this week, from dog surfing to Grateful Dead after-parties to a Labubu rave

Which events are worth checking out this week? We'll help you choose.

By Josh Constine Published Jul. 30, 2025 • 3:56pm

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

A roving band of joy-makers will walk from the Ferry Building through the city sharing flowers, affirmations, and spontaneous kindness to strangers.

Website Tickets Date and time Thursday, July 31, 10 a.m. Address Ferry Building

Dead & Company weekend kicks off with live music, art, photo booths, and vendors in adorable Yerba Buena Lane.

This weekend is full of events for Deadheads. | Source: Kim Komenich/Getty Images

Website Tickets Date and time Thursday, July 31, 4 to 9 p.m. Address Yerba Buena Lane

A snarky magician invites kids onstage to be roasted while they help with his illusions — plus Champagne for the parents — at this family-ish comedy at Chinatown's Great Star Theater.

A 200-foot stretch of JFK Promenade fills with Deadhead vendors and art as the city goes full tie-dye for GD60 weekend — and you don't need a ticket.

Website Details Date and time Friday, Aug. 1, to Sunday, Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m. Address JFK Promenade

There are still limited tickets for the 60th anniversary concerts in Golden Gate Park, with the Dead backed up by Billy Strings, Sturgill Simpson, and Trey Anastasio Band.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Aug. 1, to Sunday, Aug. 3, 4 p.m. Address Polo Fields at Golden Gate Park

Grant and Columbus avenues come alive with gallery pop-ups, jazz, poetry readings, open houses, and Jerry Day tributes across more than 15 venues.

Website Details Date and time Friday, Aug. 1, 5 p.m. Address Multiple venues

A 100-plus-piece orchestra plays sports anthems and classical tunes at this free concert outside the Chase Center.

Startup founders and builders kick it by the bonfire at this beach party featuring fire dancers, ice cream pop-ups, and epic sunset views, cohosted by Outgoers’ Josh Constine.

Website Details Date and time Friday, Aug. 1, 6 p.m. Address Secret location

Dance for consumerism at this kitschy party in the Castro dedicated to the super-trendy little Chinese fashion monsters.

Bring your favorite Labubu to this rave. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Aug. 1, 10 p.m. Address QBar, 456 Castro St.

Brownies & Lemonade bring Tokyo’s Starjunk 95 and his manic retro-futurist energy to 1015 Folsom in a show for bouncy anime techno fans.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Aug. 1, 10 p.m. Address 1015 Folsom St.

Watch the world’s gnarliest dogs surf Pacifica beach alongside a canine costume contest and other cool pet activities.

These pups are going for gold. | Source: TasteTV/Jack Owicki

Website Details Date and time Saturday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. Address Pacifica State Beach

Shop 250-plus indie artists, designers, and food vendors at this massive hipster fair at Fort Mason that’s always a crowd favorite.

Website Details Date and time Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Address Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd.

Resurrecting the old Civic Center LoveFest, this slightly smaller block party features 20 house and techno DJs — including Dials, Bisi, and the Opulent Temple crew — and is cohosted by Outgoers.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Address 730 Larkin St.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox Everything you need to know to start your day. Sign up now!

The perfect afternoon date: The cult classic film plays at Davies Hall, while the SF Symphony provides the score.

There’s an all-black dress code (sunglasses suggested) for techno, hard techno, and trance in a secret central SF location, hosted by the Cave Rave crew.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 p.m. Address Secret location

The free Beyond The Fence trunk show features dozens of Burning Man-style fashion and gear vendors, alongside cocktails and DJs, so you can stock up before you head into the dust.

Feel-good reggae masters Michael Franti & Spearhead play the redwood grove. Pick up free tickets Saturday at the GG Park Carousel or REI.

Website Details Date and time Sunday, Aug. 3, 1 p.m. Address 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard

The British producer and DJ phenomenon plays hypnotic house beats at the Phoenix Hotel.

The jumpsuit king brings Dead-inspired beats for a funky late-night after-party following the last of the GG Parkshows.