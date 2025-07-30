Kamala Harris will not run for governor of California in 2026

Former Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday announced that she will not run for California governor in 2026.

In a statement, the former vice president, U.S. senator, state attorney general, and San Francisco district attorney said she had strongly considered running but feels it’s time for the Democratic Party to take a fresh step forward.

“Over the past six months, I have spent time reflecting on this moment in our nation’s history, and the best way for me to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals I hold dear,” Harris said. “I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor. I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for governor in this election.”

Harris continued that, for now, her role “ will not be in elected office.” Even so, her decision leaves the door open for another presidential run in 2028, four years after her bruising election loss that sent President Donald Trump back to the White House.

Until then, Harris said, she looks “forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

More immediately, Harris’ call to stay out of the 2026 campaign will come as a relief to the long list of candidates competing to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, who must leave office after next year's election due to term limits.

Democratic candidates already competing in the race include Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former Rep. Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former state Senate leader Toni Atkins, and former Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra. A handful of those gubernatorial hopefuls, including Kounalakis, a close friend of Harris, indicated that they were unlikely to stay in the race if the former vice president were to join the competition.

In a social media post, Kounalakis called Harris a “ trailblazer, a fearless fighter for justice, and a dear friend, ” and said she was committed to the race.

“ I look forward to what she’ll do next and will continue to cheer her on every step of the way, ” Kounalakis wrote. “From the beginning, I’ve been clear: I’m running for governor because I believe in California — in the people who power it, the values that guide it, and the promise it holds for every single person who calls this state home ... I’m ready to win this race ahead. And I’m ready to lead California.”

Porter in a statement similarly praised Harris' leadership and their time working together in D.C., while doubling down on her fight to become governor.

“ Kamala Harris is a focused leader and I’m proud of the work we accomplished together on consumer protections during the housing crisis and grateful for her service to California and our country,” Porter said. “ The momentum building behind our campaign shows voters want a Governor focused on solutions and who is willing to fight hard for our state, and that's why I’m running for Governor. ”

Republicans vying to become California's first GOP governor in more than a decade include ex-Fox News host Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

In a phone interview, Hilton said he was not surprised by the announcement after Harris demonstrated what he described as “zero interest” in solving the state’s issues around unemployment, housing, and the cost of living.



“This is great news for California,” Hilton said. “We can now be sure that someone who’s proved to be so ineffective in her previous roles will not be in a position to affect the lives of Californians who are desperately looking for change after 15 years of Democrats’ one-party rule.”

San Francisco political analyst David Latterman said he was surprised to hear Harris will not run for governor, adding that if she wanted the job, it was “probably” her race to lose. Polls had indicated Harris was the clear favorite of the candidates. Latterman doubts Harris will run for president in 2028.



“Were she to run again, I don’t know how well she would do nationally,” Latterman said. “She lost, and that’s all there is to it. ”

Harris said she has “ extraordinary admiration and respect for those who dedicate their lives to public service — service to their communities and to our nation. ”

“At the same time, we must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis,” she added. "As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking — committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook.”





