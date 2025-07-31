San Francisco’s summer of free live music continues. Local promoter Another Planet Entertainment, the producer of Outside Lands, has announced the headliners for the season’s final outdoor concerts downtown.

Hybrid country artist and rapper Shaboozey will play Sept. 13 at Civic Center Plaza, supported by singer-songwriters Fireboy DML and Red Leather. Shaboozey — who has released three albums and was featured on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which spent more weeks atop the Billboard chart than any song in history — performed his hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” to a massive crowd at Outside Lands last year.

Shaboozey’s show is billed as “Empire 15,” highlighting the partnership between Another Planet, hometown record labe l Empire on its 15th anniversary, and City Hall, which has made great strides toward turning public spaces into music venues as part of a strategy to revitalize downtown.

To that end, Poolside, a ubiquitous presence at music festivals, will perform Sept. 7 at Union Square. The sunny nu-disco band started as a side hustle from local multi-instrumentalist and producer Jeffrey Paradise before morphing into a sonic powerhouse.