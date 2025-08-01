The SF-born company, which has raised $75 million in venture funding, was once a favorite of Big Tech.

Beloved San Francisco-born coffee chain Philz is being sold to a private equity firm. L.A.-based Freeman Spogli & Co. will reportedly buy Philz Coffee for $145 million in a deal that’s expected to close Aug. 8 and would render common stock held by current and former employees “effectively worthless,” according to Mission Local. The sale would mark the final chapter in a roller-coaster journey for the homegrown company. Phil Jaber, a Palestinian immigrant who grew up in the Bay Area, started selling coffee in 2003 inside a bodega he ran at the corner of 24th and Folsom streets in the Mission. His brews soon superseded the grocery business, and the shop, crammed with mismatched furniture and eclectic art, became popular for its strong pour-over brews, which were made to order, highly customizable, and came in flavors like mint mojito and gingersnap.

At its peak, Philz had more than 40 locations in California, Chicago, and D.C. | Source: Getty Images

